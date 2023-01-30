ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Sandra Gordon

Sandra Gordon, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 24, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Club Apple (2030 Jennie Lee Drive, Idaho Falls) or watch the live stream on https://youtube.com/@Club_Apple.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gene Allen Scott

Gene Allen Scott, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 1, 2023, at his home. Gene was born July 5, 1948, in Rigby, Idaho, to Darlene Dodge Scott and Levern Arthur Scott. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended ISU Vo-Tech Drafting & Design Technology.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Nicholas Cureton

Nicholas Levi Cureton, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, after suffering a stroke. Nicholas was born February 12, 1979, in Rexburg, Idaho, to William Thomas Cureton and DeEsta Curr Cureton. He grew up in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School in 1997. He also attended Ricks College before serving an LDS mission to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nicholas was an Iraq War veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as a mortarman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Marianne Hardy

Marianne Hilmer Hardy passed away at her home on January 29, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long and valiant fight with a terminal illness. She was born in Saint Anthony, Idaho, on January 17, 1950, to Grace Erma Cotterell and Royce Vernal Hilmer. Marianne lived her early life...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sharon Coyle

Sharon L. Coyle, 84, of Iona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Sharon was born on August 17, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elmer and Theora Cooper...
IONA, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.

IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: New drink shop serves popular Mexican beverage

IDAHO FALLS – Over the last six months, Maria Sanchez has been serving her Mexican fruit and milk-based drinks to customers throughout eastern Idaho out of a food truck. The business now has a permanent location in Idaho Falls. Aguas Maria celebrated its grand opening at 3192 South 25th...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater

AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Pocatello changes domain, email addresses

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Starting February 2023, the city of Pocatello has changed its domain, including email addresses, from its Pocatello.US domain to its new Pocatello.GOV domain. With many online services, the .gov domain is a meaningful signal of identity and trust utilized...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teton Valley seeing increased mountain lion activity due to winter conditions

TETONIA — When people and their pets live in close proximity to mountain lions, everyone needs to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. An unfortunate incident occurred involving the loss of a family pet to a mountain lion near Tetonia on Jan. 30, when a young female lion ventured into a homeowner’s yard and killed their dog before heading under their porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety.
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom

POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged

POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December. Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot woman pleads not guilty to murder charge

BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot woman has entered a plea for her role in the alleged stabbing death of a man she lived with. Melissa Perkes, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during a district court arraignment Monday in front of District Judge Darren Simpson. Perkes is accused of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

High school cancels classes Thursday due to broken pipe

ST. ANTHONY — South Fremont High School is closed Thursday due to a broken pipe. Crews will spend the day cleaning and repairing damage caused by the broken pipe, according to a message from Fremont County School District 215. It’s unclear if the pipe broke due to frigid weather...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wanted man charged with assault after allegedly beating man with a gun

SWAN VALLEY — A 35-year-old Irwin man has been charged with felonies for allegedly pistol-whipping another man with a gun. EastIdahoNews.com reported on Matthew Lee Roberson when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert looking for him on Jan. 27. Roberson was believed to be armed and dangerous and East Idaho Crime Stoppers offered a reward.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man facing drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling meth to informant

IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine for hundreds of dollars. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a confidential informant contacted police and said he or she could buy 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Ben Rubidoux for $450.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy