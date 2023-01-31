Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Tuesday's Scores
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Dearborn Divine Child 32. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32, Waterford Our Lady 31. Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10. Livingston Christian 28, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 24. Maple City Glen Lake 58, Leland 16. Mason County Central 39, Montague 32. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61,...
WJFW-TV
Thursday's Scores
Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Cesar Chavez 9. Bellaire vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd. Escanaba vs. Houghton, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WJFW-TV
Bjorklund and St. Thomas host Omaha
Saint Thomas Tommies (14-10, 5-6 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-16, 3-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Parker Bjorklund scored 26 points in St. Thomas' 81-67 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes. The Mavericks have gone 4-4...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander wins first round GNC matchup against Northland Pines
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference Hockey Tournament has commenced. In the first round number three Rhinelander hosted number six Northland Pines. The energy was high for the Hodags with many goal attempts. Rhinelander was finally able to get on the board at the end of the first period with Leo Losch. That goal picked up the momentum for the guys and they scored again in the last seconds of the first period with Sam Schneider.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
WJFW-TV
Crandon continues impressive season with road win at Merrill
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.
Comments / 0