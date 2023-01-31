ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

February 2023 New Releases

Happy February! The much awaited list of February 2023 New Releases on my radar is here! There are 100 titles on this list, and they comprise a range of genres – contemporary, historical, cozy mystery, suspense, Amish fiction, children’s books, YA, speculative, and even some nonfiction. And, of course, expect to see lots of romance because it’s me, after all.
Book Spotlight (and a Giveaway!): Relational Reset by Dr. Laurel Shaler

Welcome to the Blog + Review Blitz for Relational Reset by Dr. Laurel Shaler, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Keep reading for an excerpt!. GENRE: Christian Living (non-fiction) PUBLISHER: Moody. RELEASE DATE: February 5, 2019. PAGES: 176. From the author of “Reclaiming Sanity: Hope and Healing for Trauma, Stress, and...
readingismysuperpower.org

Author Interview (and a Giveaway!): Becca Kinzer & Dear Henry, Love Edith

It’s my joy today to welcome Becca Kinzer to the blog to chat about her debut novel Dear Henry, Love Edith! It looks so good – I can’t wait to read it!!. Becca Kinzer lives in Springfield, Illinois, where she works as a critical care nurse. When she’s not taking care of sick patients or reminding her husband and two kids that frozen chicken nuggets is a gourmet meal, she enjoys making up lighthearted stories with serious laughs. She is a 2018 ACFW First Impressions Contest winner, a 2019 Genesis Contest winner, a 2021 Cascade Award winner, and an all-around champion coffee drinker. Dear Henry, Love Edith is her debut novel.
