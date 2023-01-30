ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets' Kyrie Irving says the 'little things' led to win over the Lakers

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQfEk_0kWy1pi400
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been known as a scorer throughout his career. While he has embraced that, Irving’s maturation in the NBA has come from trying to impact the game in different ways along with his scoring.

In Monday’s 121-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Irving, who had 26 points and six assists, saw the value of doing the little things to win a game that was uneven to say the least. Despite being up as much as 19 points in the first half, Brooklyn had a slow start to the third quarter and let the Lakers get back into the game right away by letting Los Angeles start off the period on a 10-0 run.

Once the fourth quarter came, the Nets got their act together and started stringing together good possessions to open the game back up and lead the Lakers by double digits. Irving spoke after the game about how important the little things were in winning this game:

“Every team is gonna make a run f we’re not making shots. I felt like we got a few great ones that went in and out or just didn’t go our way and majority of the offense tonight for the Lakers was in transition. So, we just wanted to make it difficult for them and just make them do things in the halfcourt that could set our defense and put us in position to be successful. A few offensive rebounds went their way. But, again, we’ve been talking about it over this kind of stretch of just doing the little things and once other teams do a little things, come in and get offensive rebounds, they get extra shots, then they’re gonna make a run or two.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks punched Donovan Mitchell’s groin, and NBA fans ripped the dirty play

Dillon Brooks should definitely know better by now. On Thursday night, as Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies battled the Cleveland Cavaliers, the forward was caught in a tangle with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell after a drive. After falling to the court, rather than let bygones be bygones and move on to the next play, Brooks rolled over on the floor and took his time before taking what seemed to be an obvious shot at Mitchell’s groin. (Which had an amusing sound effect from announcer Kevin Harlan.)
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles faces Indiana following overtime win

Los Angeles Lakers (24-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Indiana Pacers following the Lakers' 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks. The Pacers are 16-10 on their home court. Indiana is sixth in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy