wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE to Feature Brand-Sponsored Match at WrestleMania 39
A special branded match is set to take place at WrestleMania 39 this year. WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Craig Stimmel recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about how WWE is hoping to make WrestleMania 39 programming ubiquitous. Last Saturday’s Royal Rumble...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Aired Special Promo During NXT Commercial Break This Week
Shawn Michaels and his team have a lot of content that they have to crunch into a 60-minute slot every Tuesday. It appears that the Heartbreak Kid may have found a new way to introduce up-and-comers to the live NXT crowd. WWE aired the go-home episode of NXT Vengeance Day...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Reacts To Super Bowl-Bound Star Using His WWE Catchphrase
After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the final moments of Sunday's AFC Championship game, Kansas City Tight End Travis Kelce was still fired up about Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's pregame taunting. Before the championship game, Pureval had called the Chief's Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead," implying Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow "owns" the Chiefs on their home field. They did not, however, as the Chiefs won 23-20.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes' WWE Schedule
While Cody Rhodes is indeed going to WrestleMania 39, where he'll challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he'll be doing so coming off a serious injury. Rhodes had been out of action for seven months recovering from a torn pectoral muscle prior to his Royal Rumble return and victory, and it would be understandable if he took things slow in the lead up to the biggest match of his career. Naturally, "The American Nightmare" won't be taking things easy.
businessofcollegesports.com
Laney Higgins Gives Back For National Girls & Women in Sports Day Through NIL.Store Deal
Laney Higgins, a freshman for Oglethorpe University volleyball, is the first Division III athlete to sign with NIL.Store, a company backed by Mark Cuban and powered by Campus Ink. The new merchandise line features a hoodie in honor of National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Feb. 1. Higgins...
The Rock is still open to a WWE WrestleMania match
Even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t appear at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, he is still open to a WrestleMania match. WWE is hosting WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, Apr. 1 and Sunday, Apr. 2. With WrestleMania “going Hollywood,” fans speculated that it could set the stage for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make his in-ring return. Not to mention that there were reports months ago that the plan was for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, there were reports indicating that The Rock would not be in ring shape for WWE’s biggest show of the year.
February 6, 2023 Observer Newsletter: Royal Rumble 2023 review, WWE Q4 financials notes
A full recap of the 2023 Royal Rumble, details on WWE's Q4 investors call, and more.
wrestlinginc.com
New Potential Buyers Said To Be Interested In WWE Media Rights
WWE held an earnings call on Thursday, where executives announced annual revenue of $1.3 billion, the highest in the company's history. With media rights deals expiring in 2024 and negotiations set to begin later in the year, WWE CEO Nick Khan answered a question regarding U.S. media rights and revealed that there are more interested buyers now than there were in the last round when WWE only had two potential buyers.
businessofcollegesports.com
Alabama Extends Mutimedia Rights With LEARFIELD in Landmark Deal
The University of Alabama athletics department extended its multimedia rights with partner LEARFIELD to 15 years, making it one of the longest and most integrated agreements in college athletics. The media, data and technology services company will continue to deliver service offerings and customized programs to Crimson Tide fans and student-athletes.
