Even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t appear at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, he is still open to a WrestleMania match. WWE is hosting WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, Apr. 1 and Sunday, Apr. 2. With WrestleMania “going Hollywood,” fans speculated that it could set the stage for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make his in-ring return. Not to mention that there were reports months ago that the plan was for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, there were reports indicating that The Rock would not be in ring shape for WWE’s biggest show of the year.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO