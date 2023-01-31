Park Hills moves forward on more space for new city hall; citizen questions potential ‘conflict of interest’

The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO