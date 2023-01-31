Park Hills moves forward on more space for new city hall; citizen questions potential ‘conflict of interest’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
Related
City of Covington to begin issuing fines to property owners illegally operating short-term rentals
Covington property owners who illegally operate short-term rentals – also known as vacation rentals or Airbnbs – are about to face stiff penalties for failing to acquire the mandatory rental dwelling license and zoning approval and for not paying the required occupational license fee. Those penalties include:. •...
linknky.com
Covington leaders to board of elections: Cease consolidation of voting locations
On election day 2022, reports across Kenton County showed that the lines in voting locations were hundreds of people long and wait times were more than an hour. “3:30 p.m.,” wrote Greg Corwin on Twitter. “I’m at St. Barbara’s, where there are 10-12 precincts. The line is bonkers. Maybe 500 ppl (people) in line. It’s moving but slowly.”
Hamilton County Commissioners refuse to discuss county-owned correctional center
Hamilton County Commissioners refused to discuss issues at the county-owned River City Correctional Center, which is overseen by a volunteer board. Staff are county government employees.
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, likely river foam
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River on Thursday, officials now say the suspected sewer leak is likely just natural river foam.
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities Nearby
People living nearby are concerned for their health and mental health. Hamilton County is currently working to relocate the Cincinnati Police Department’s gun range in Evendale, however, the people living in Lincoln Heights, Woodlawn, and Evendale are still being greatly impacted by the sound of gunfire coming from the range.
City of Covington moves closer to ending ‘migratory existence,’ picks design team for new city hall
The City of Covington moved one step closer to ending City Hall’s 50-year “migratory existence” and building a permanent facility that better serves its residents and businesses. On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners authorized City staff to enter into negotiations with Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. and Elevar Design...
Kenton County Animal Services seeking public’s help with critical increase in dog population
Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) has reached a critical overpopulation of dogs in their care and is looking to the public for help in the form of adoptions, fosters, and rescues. In January, KCAS took in 194 animals, 117 of which were dogs and 77 of which were cats. Compared...
Fox 19
Kenton County animal shelter vastly overcrowded: ‘We need our community’
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Animal Services in Kenton County are pleading for adoptions and fostering homes as they deal with significant overcrowding. Director Kelsey Maccombs says animal intake usually slows this time of year. Not so in 2023. Intakes are up, and adoptions are down. “We are at critical capacity...
eaglecountryonline.com
Resurfacing Project Starts Next Week in Aurora
The city is using a Community Crossing Grant to make improvements. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City of Aurora will begin resurfacing projects next week. Around $654,000 will be used to make improvements along Billingsley Drive, Richmond and Washington streets, Bridgeway, and 4th Street. The projects are being funded by a...
'It was spooky': Duke Energy substation fire in Anderson Township lights up sky
Residents in Anderson Township captured photos and videos of fire and smoke at an electrical substation on Beechmont Avenue.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage
The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
Whitehorse Freight cuts ribbon on $5.4 Million NKY expansion project creating more than 400 jobs
Whitehorse Freight LLC cut the ribbon this week on a new $5.4 million facility in Crestview Hills, creating over 400 quality jobs in the surrounding region. Located in a new facility in Kenton County in response to rapid growth and increased customer demand, the investment includes the purchase of an existing 51,000-square-foot building to increase the company’s operations and overall office space.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
Governor cuts ribbon on Ancra Cargo’s renovated Hebron headquarters: $8m project, 50 new jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders at Ancra Cargo, a leading designer and manufacturer of cargo securement systems for transportation, to cut the ribbon on the company’s newly renovated headquarters in Hebron Tuesday. The $8 million project has created over 50 new full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the...
Fox 19
Lawsuit claims woman given wrong medication by Newport first responders
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the City of Newport and Newport Fire and Rescue claims a woman was given the wrong medication by first responders causing her to suffer a heart attack. Attorney N. Jeffrey Blakenship says Signa Morgan called 911 on Feb. 15, 2022, after...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0