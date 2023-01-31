ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Attorney General launches ‘Operation Fight Fentanyl’ during roundtable with Kenton County officials

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office on Wednesday announced the launch of an initiative to combat the opioid epidemic titled “Operation Fight Fentanyl.”. The initiative will aid the attorney general’s office in tackling the opioid epidemic by hearing from law enforcement, legislators, stakeholders, and community members regarding the impact of fentanyl on communities across the Commonwealth.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools

A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has announced the proposal window is now open for the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. “The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming achieves accreditation after 18-month process

The Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming was presented recently with a Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP). The informal ceremony culminates an 18-month-long process that guarantees the department has a high level of law enforcement professionalism based on standards of operation that are reviewed and accepted by the association.
KENTUCKY STATE
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Talking football, basketball, high schools, TMU, NKU, even a bit of demographics

Time for a midweek – and midseason – look at sports in Northern Kentucky. It’s what we do here. Just Sayin’. • If you haven’t had a chance to catch Holy Cross’ Jacob Meyer in action, we advise that you do so in the next five or six weeks. His effort, his ability is something special. How often have we had the nation’s – and the state’s — leading high school basketball scorer here? Jacob’s 49 points against a tall, talented Evangel Christian team out of Louisville Sunday in the All “A” championship game was as good as any we can remember ever from a Northern Kentucky high school player.
KENTUCKY STATE
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
FRANKFORT, KY
Nominations are now open for KBE’s 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy. The award, named for former board chairman David Karem, recognizes a state policymaker, education leader or citizen who has made notable, state-level contributions to the improvement of Kentucky’s public education system.
KENTUCKY STATE
Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders. Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
FORT WRIGHT, KY
