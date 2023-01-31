Time for a midweek – and midseason – look at sports in Northern Kentucky. It’s what we do here. Just Sayin’. • If you haven’t had a chance to catch Holy Cross’ Jacob Meyer in action, we advise that you do so in the next five or six weeks. His effort, his ability is something special. How often have we had the nation’s – and the state’s — leading high school basketball scorer here? Jacob’s 49 points against a tall, talented Evangel Christian team out of Louisville Sunday in the All “A” championship game was as good as any we can remember ever from a Northern Kentucky high school player.

