Attorney General launches ‘Operation Fight Fentanyl’ during roundtable with Kenton County officials
The Kentucky Attorney General’s office on Wednesday announced the launch of an initiative to combat the opioid epidemic titled “Operation Fight Fentanyl.”. The initiative will aid the attorney general’s office in tackling the opioid epidemic by hearing from law enforcement, legislators, stakeholders, and community members regarding the impact of fentanyl on communities across the Commonwealth.
New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools
A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
Constance Alexander: First responders dealing with state’s recent disasters are ‘West Kentucky Strong’
By start time, the conference center at West Kentucky Dam Village was packed. The only seats left were in the front row. In the wake of western Kentucky’s recent natural disasters, more than eighty participants showed up for this mental health support and training event, “Health for a Change.”
Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has announced the proposal window is now open for the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. “The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
Kentucky’s 988 suicide prevention lifeline marks six months, records 26% increase in monthly calls
The 988 service, which allows Kentuckians in crisis to connect with suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse counselors in their area by calling the three-digit number from any phone, is being touted as a success. “It is providing help to more people than ever before,” said Gov. Andy Beshear...
Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission reports lobbyists spent record $24 million in 2022
Spending by lobbyists on members of the Kentucky General Assembly and their staff members hit an all-time high in 2022, according to information released by the Legislative Ethics Commission. Lobbyists spent more than $24 million in their efforts to influence legislation last year, eclipsing the previous high of $23.1 million,...
KY Department of Revenue to begin processing 2022 individual income tax returns on February 6
The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) began accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns on January 23, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, with processing of Kentucky returns scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 6. Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers...
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to begin in-person cookie booth sales in NKY Friday
The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) will begin in-person cookie booth sales this Friday, February 3 at a variety of locations throughout Northern Kentucky including Florence Mall, The Party Source, Lowes in Florence, Sam’s and WalMart locations on Saturdays and Sundays through March 26. Kentucky Girl...
Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming achieves accreditation after 18-month process
The Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming was presented recently with a Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP). The informal ceremony culminates an 18-month-long process that guarantees the department has a high level of law enforcement professionalism based on standards of operation that are reviewed and accepted by the association.
Secretary of State reports independent and ‘other’ voter registrations breaks 10% in Kentucky
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that in December, and for the first time ever, Kentucky voter registrations under “other” political affiliations (those who are not registered as either Democrats or Republicans) has broken the 10% mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register. At...
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Talking football, basketball, high schools, TMU, NKU, even a bit of demographics
Time for a midweek – and midseason – look at sports in Northern Kentucky. It’s what we do here. Just Sayin’. • If you haven’t had a chance to catch Holy Cross’ Jacob Meyer in action, we advise that you do so in the next five or six weeks. His effort, his ability is something special. How often have we had the nation’s – and the state’s — leading high school basketball scorer here? Jacob’s 49 points against a tall, talented Evangel Christian team out of Louisville Sunday in the All “A” championship game was as good as any we can remember ever from a Northern Kentucky high school player.
Kentucky performers have until March 15 to apply for inclusion in KAC’s Performing Artists Directory
Kentucky performers in music, dance, theater and storytelling who are interested in applying for the Kentucky Arts Council’s Performing Artists Directory can do so until March 15. The directory is an adjudicated online roster of performing artists used by in-state and out-of-state presenters and others as a resource for...
Lloyd’s big two just too much for St. Henry in a top-seed-clinching district win between neighbors
Don’t call it a “rivalry,” Lloyd Memorial Coach Michael Walker said Thursday after his Juggernauts’ 64-56 No. 1-district-seed-clinching win against Erlanger rival St. Henry. Not yet. “We’ve got to win a couple more games to make it a rivalry,” Walker said of the two neighboring schools...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 2022 Kentucky deer season produces fourth highest harvest numbers in a decade
Kentucky’s 2022 white-tailed deer season lived up to expectations with a harvest increase. “The 2022 deer season harvest was the fourth highest in the last decade,” said Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson. “It exceeded the 10-year average by about 2,000 deer.”. During the 136-day season, which ended...
Governor Andy Beshear urges KY communities to become ‘Recovery Ready’ to fight drug epidemic
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
Deadline for nominations for ’23 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards is February 24
A reminder that nominations are due by February 24 for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the...
Nominations are now open for KBE’s 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy. The award, named for former board chairman David Karem, recognizes a state policymaker, education leader or citizen who has made notable, state-level contributions to the improvement of Kentucky’s public education system.
Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders. Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
