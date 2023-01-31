Read full article on original website
Related
New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools
A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has announced the proposal window is now open for the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. “The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
KDA accepting nominations for 2023 Leopold Conservation Award; deadline April 1
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2023 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award. “Farmers are, by nature, conservationists, but this is an opportunity to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to be a good steward of the land,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to work with the Sand County Foundation to present the Leopold Conservation Award to a Kentucky farm family who shows true devotion in the care and management of natural resources. The nominees support our proud tradition of conserving important resources, while keeping farmland productive and sustainable. Nominate someone today who embodies the definition of what this award stands for.”
Governor cuts ribbon on Ancra Cargo’s renovated Hebron headquarters: $8m project, 50 new jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders at Ancra Cargo, a leading designer and manufacturer of cargo securement systems for transportation, to cut the ribbon on the company’s newly renovated headquarters in Hebron Tuesday. The $8 million project has created over 50 new full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the...
Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission reports lobbyists spent record $24 million in 2022
Spending by lobbyists on members of the Kentucky General Assembly and their staff members hit an all-time high in 2022, according to information released by the Legislative Ethics Commission. Lobbyists spent more than $24 million in their efforts to influence legislation last year, eclipsing the previous high of $23.1 million,...
Nominations are now open for KBE’s 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy. The award, named for former board chairman David Karem, recognizes a state policymaker, education leader or citizen who has made notable, state-level contributions to the improvement of Kentucky’s public education system.
Unemployment rates decline in 94 Kentucky counties in 12 month period ending in December
Unemployment rates fell in 94 counties between December 2021 and December 2022, rose in 12, and stayed the same in 14 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 2.4%. They were followed by Anderson, Fayette,...
Mixed bag in latest weekly COVID report, but new cases are up over week with no NKY counties at top
After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30 report says there were 6,369...
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
Kentucky’s 988 suicide prevention lifeline marks six months, records 26% increase in monthly calls
The 988 service, which allows Kentuckians in crisis to connect with suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse counselors in their area by calling the three-digit number from any phone, is being touted as a success. “It is providing help to more people than ever before,” said Gov. Andy Beshear...
Kentucky performers have until March 15 to apply for inclusion in KAC’s Performing Artists Directory
Kentucky performers in music, dance, theater and storytelling who are interested in applying for the Kentucky Arts Council’s Performing Artists Directory can do so until March 15. The directory is an adjudicated online roster of performing artists used by in-state and out-of-state presenters and others as a resource for...
Deadline to apply for KYTC engineering and construction scholarships is February 1
With the Feb. 1 deadline to apply for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships fast approaching, it’s still not too late to apply for up to $59,000 in college financial assistance. The Transportation Cabinet offers scholarships for high school or current college students seeking a civil engineering degree or a construction...
Secretary of State reports independent and ‘other’ voter registrations breaks 10% in Kentucky
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that in December, and for the first time ever, Kentucky voter registrations under “other” political affiliations (those who are not registered as either Democrats or Republicans) has broken the 10% mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register. At...
KDE accepting applications from school students for 2023-2024 Commissioners Student Advisory Council
Applications are now available for positions on the 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council (CSAC), a group that provides input to Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. The group meets monthly with Glass and Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff to discuss how decisions made at the state level are...
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to begin in-person cookie booth sales in NKY Friday
The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) will begin in-person cookie booth sales this Friday, February 3 at a variety of locations throughout Northern Kentucky including Florence Mall, The Party Source, Lowes in Florence, Sam’s and WalMart locations on Saturdays and Sundays through March 26. Kentucky Girl...
Deadline for nominations for ’23 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards is February 24
A reminder that nominations are due by February 24 for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the...
Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders. Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
Lloyd’s big two just too much for St. Henry in a top-seed-clinching district win between neighbors
Don’t call it a “rivalry,” Lloyd Memorial Coach Michael Walker said Thursday after his Juggernauts’ 64-56 No. 1-district-seed-clinching win against Erlanger rival St. Henry. Not yet. “We’ve got to win a couple more games to make it a rivalry,” Walker said of the two neighboring schools...
Seven NKY law enforcement officers among graduates of latest KY DOCJT basic training class
Gov. Andy Beshear last week announced 25 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state, including seven from Northern Kentucky, have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy. “The Commonwealth is grateful to have public servants of your caliber,” Gov. Beshear said. “I congratulate...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0