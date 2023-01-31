ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools

A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has announced the proposal window is now open for the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. “The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDA accepting nominations for 2023 Leopold Conservation Award; deadline April 1

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2023 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award. “Farmers are, by nature, conservationists, but this is an opportunity to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to be a good steward of the land,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to work with the Sand County Foundation to present the Leopold Conservation Award to a Kentucky farm family who shows true devotion in the care and management of natural resources. The nominees support our proud tradition of conserving important resources, while keeping farmland productive and sustainable. Nominate someone today who embodies the definition of what this award stands for.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Nominations are now open for KBE’s 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy. The award, named for former board chairman David Karem, recognizes a state policymaker, education leader or citizen who has made notable, state-level contributions to the improvement of Kentucky’s public education system.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
FRANKFORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders. Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
FORT WRIGHT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Seven NKY law enforcement officers among graduates of latest KY DOCJT basic training class

Gov. Andy Beshear last week announced 25 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state, including seven from Northern Kentucky, have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy. “The Commonwealth is grateful to have public servants of your caliber,” Gov. Beshear said. “I congratulate...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy