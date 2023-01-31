West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continued to promote his income tax proposal during Wednesday's administrative update and he had new data to support his plan. "This is hot off the presses, we've knocked it out of the park again. Our revenue numbers for January are $162 million above estimates," Justice said. "That's $995 million for the (fiscal) year. I'm an advocate of putting money back in the pockets of hard-working West Virginians. There is no reason to think we can't pass an income tax bill safely. I'm ready to compromise with the Senate, they keep saying they have a plan, well let's see it."

