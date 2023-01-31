ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gov. Justice announces appointments of McHugh and Hubbard to Dept. of Administration positions

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of John Mchugh as Director of the General Services Division (GSD) and Arlie Hubbard as Executive Director of the Real Estate Division, both under the Department of Administration. McHugh is the current Real Estate Division Director. Hubbard is the current Real Estate Division Deputy Director. Both appointments are effective Feb. 25, 2023.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
governing.com

West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office

(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate

Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes

Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Justice Says During Administrative Update State Hit It Out of Park Again with January Revenue Numbers

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continued to promote his income tax proposal during Wednesday's administrative update and he had new data to support his plan. "This is hot off the presses, we've knocked it out of the park again. Our revenue numbers for January are $162 million above estimates," Justice said. "That's $995 million for the (fiscal) year. I'm an advocate of putting money back in the pockets of hard-working West Virginians. There is no reason to think we can't pass an income tax bill safely. I'm ready to compromise with the Senate, they keep saying they have a plan, well let's see it."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape

With control of the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democratic Party by a narrow margin, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney is hoping to help tip the balance of power to the G.O.P. in 2024. West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape. With control of the U.S. Senate...
VIRGINIA STATE

