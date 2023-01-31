Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.41MM shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW). This represents 6.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 32.36MM shares and 5.43% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.07MM shares and 0.70% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Pictet Asset Management Cuts Stake in Annexon (ANNX)
Fintel reports that Pictet Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Annexon Inc (ANNX). This represents 2.59% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 5.63% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX). This represents 0.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.14MM shares and 0.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX). This represents 0.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.08MM shares and 5.31% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Truist Financial (TFC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Truist Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Cue Biopharma (CUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE). This represents 0.33% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.66MM shares and 5.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 91.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for FS Bancorp (FSBW): Time to Buy?
Investors might want to bet on FS Bancorp (FSBW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
