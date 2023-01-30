ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Lillie Mae Latour Broussard “Bugga”

ABBEVILLE - Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Lillie Mae Latour Broussard, 89, who died Friday, January 27, 2023 at The Vermilion at Eastridge. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana. She is survived by her...
Rose Marie Mills Suire

May 3, 1939 - January 28, 2023. ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Rose Marie Mills Suire, 83, who passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on January 28, 2023. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.
Walter Jude LeMaire

KAPLAN —Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Walter Jude LeMaire, 59, who died Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his sister, Beatrice LeMaire of Kaplan; and his mother, Gwendlyn Chauvin LeMaire of Kaplan. He was preceded in...
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Northside residents voice views against parish jail relocation

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Plans to move Lafayette Parish's jail to a new West Willow Street facility have persistently been met with backlash by northside residents. Many that live in the area say they weren't even notified about the proposal for the new jail. Standing firm on their views that they do not want a new jail in their community.
Lafayette marshal's office to provide resource officers for Lafayette Renaissance Charter

The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is partnering with Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy to provide school resources officers. It’s the first time the marshal’s office has worked with a school to put in full-time SROs, who will provide security during school hours and events, and help with traffic. Marshal Reggie Thomas said he recognized it as an opportunity for him and his deputies to connect with students.
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
Residents against LCG’s proposed location for new correctional facility

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government and city officials held a town hall meeting to discuss the process and hear from residents regarding the proposed site for a new correctional facility. Invited panelists for the Q&A session included Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, City councilman Patrick “Pat” Lewis, City Councilman Glenn Lazard, Parish […]
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
