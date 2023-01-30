Read full article on original website
Lillie Mae Latour Broussard “Bugga”
ABBEVILLE - Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Lillie Mae Latour Broussard, 89, who died Friday, January 27, 2023 at The Vermilion at Eastridge. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana. She is survived by her...
Rose Marie Mills Suire
May 3, 1939 - January 28, 2023. ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Rose Marie Mills Suire, 83, who passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on January 28, 2023. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.
Walter Jude LeMaire
KAPLAN —Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Walter Jude LeMaire, 59, who died Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his sister, Beatrice LeMaire of Kaplan; and his mother, Gwendlyn Chauvin LeMaire of Kaplan. He was preceded in...
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Bayou Mardi Gras Happening Friday
New Iberia is gearing up for the Bayou Mardi Gras parade on Friday. 23 Mardi Gras floats, nine marching bands, and 12 dance groups will be lined up on Ann Street starting at 7 p.m.
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Northside residents voice views against parish jail relocation
Lafayette, La(KADN)- Plans to move Lafayette Parish's jail to a new West Willow Street facility have persistently been met with backlash by northside residents. Many that live in the area say they weren't even notified about the proposal for the new jail. Standing firm on their views that they do not want a new jail in their community.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
Lafayette marshal's office to provide resource officers for Lafayette Renaissance Charter
The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is partnering with Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy to provide school resources officers. It’s the first time the marshal’s office has worked with a school to put in full-time SROs, who will provide security during school hours and events, and help with traffic. Marshal Reggie Thomas said he recognized it as an opportunity for him and his deputies to connect with students.
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign
There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
Residents against LCG’s proposed location for new correctional facility
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government and city officials held a town hall meeting to discuss the process and hear from residents regarding the proposed site for a new correctional facility. Invited panelists for the Q&A session included Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, City councilman Patrick “Pat” Lewis, City Councilman Glenn Lazard, Parish […]
Retired veteran cannot receive heart transplant unless he finds a caregiver
Suffering from a massive heart attack in 2020, Brian Harper said he needs a heart transplant and has been denied assistance from programs created to help people like him.
Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home
Vermilion Parish deputies working with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested Rashawn Sterling in connection with burglaries in the area.
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
UPDATE: Son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon found guilty
UPDATE 2/2/2023, 2:40 p.m.: McClendon was found guilty on both counts of first-degree murder. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, McClendon was found guilty “for the ambush-style killing of Nakia Ramer, 19 and Shawn Parish, 21 during the early morning hours of September 24, 2016.” Lead prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux said that […]
