Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
In-N-Out Burger to receive $2.75M incentive from Tennessee ECD for Franklin office
(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development has agreed to give In-N-Out Burgers a $2.75 million incentive payment as it creates an eastern territory office in Franklin. A press release on the agreement said In-N-Out plans to invest $125.5 million in the state and...
Gaming group to start Diamond Jacks demo late this month
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- In a few short weeks, a flurry of construction activity will soon be buzzing at the former Diamond Jacks Casino property. Mayor Tommy Chandler and members of his staff met with Foundation Gaming Group (FGG), the project’s general contractor AnderCorp, and others on the project team on Wednesday for a kick-off meeting to discuss initial details of the future transformation of the casino and hotel.
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
Fred DuBois, Idaho's anti-Mormon politician
In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gave the church considerable political power. Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an...
Mansfield woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
STONEWALL, La. - A woman is dead following a crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 6 p.m. on Interstate 49, north of LA 3276. According to Louisiana State Police, Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield was killed. Authorities say an 18-wheeler was accelerating to highway speeds after getting...
State legislation announced for Task Force on Regional Water and Wastewater
ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott joined State Senator Jill P. Carter, State Sen. Charles Sydnor, Del. Stephanie Smith and Del. Eric Ebersole on Jan. 31 to announce state legislation to create a Task Force on Regional Water and Wastewater. This new...
Boyle introduces 'Greater Idaho' proposal to begin discussions with Oregon Legislature
The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposal to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State...
Committee recommends dissolution of Hawaii Tourism Authority
(The Center Square) - The Hawaii House Committee on Tourism advanced a bill that dissolves the state's tourism authority and creates a three-member "destination management agency." The Hawaii Tourism Authority has been criticized for its handling of a $34 million marketing contract, according to a separate bill filed by Sen....
Group forms to oppose upcoming vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election. Former...
Food Bank of Siouxland criticizes Iowa legislature bills aimed at SNAP benefits
SIOUX CITY — The Food Bank of Siouxland voiced its disapproval this week for a pair of bills, one in the Iowa House and one in the Iowa Senate, that would place added restrictions on the food assistance program known as SNAP. Under proposals from Republican state legislators, low-income...
Surprise! Recreational marijuana sales become legal in Missouri on Friday.
ST. LOUIS — Adult-use, recreational cannabis can be sold in Missouri dispensaries beginning Friday, giving consumers an unexpected boost to their weekend plans. Expectations throughout the industry had been that the licenses required to sell non-medical cannabis would not be issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services until Monday.
Effort underway to make Pa. 33rd state with child reunification plans, provide parents with ID kits
STRASBURG, Pa. - Thirty-two states have laws or resolutions enacting child reunification plans, and state senators want to make Pennsylvania the 33rd. They're renewing efforts to get families free child identification kits, which help law enforcement find missing children. "What we're really trying to do is empower parents of first...
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Report: Medicaid spending a barrier to phasing out Arkansas' income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Medicaid program is the key reason behind a 175% increase in state spending since 2000, according to a new report released Thursday by Opportunity Arkansas. Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist...
Officials: Grants a key part of closing Vermont’s broadband divide
(The Center Square) – Within the next half-decade, most of Vermont should be connected to high-speed broadband. Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, stated the target timeline as she outlined the agency’s goals before a group of legislators on Wednesday. The presentation was the last in a series of briefings Gov. Phil Scott initiated as 2023 gets underway.
Parents' bill of rights legislation divides public at Nebraska legislative hearing
Dozens of teachers and parents filled the halls of the Nebraska Capitol Tuesday to speak for and against a bill centered around the amount of control parents should have over what their children are taught in public schools. Legislative Bill 374, introduced by state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would...
Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance
PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they’ve found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
