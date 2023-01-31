BOSSIER CITY, La. -- In a few short weeks, a flurry of construction activity will soon be buzzing at the former Diamond Jacks Casino property. Mayor Tommy Chandler and members of his staff met with Foundation Gaming Group (FGG), the project’s general contractor AnderCorp, and others on the project team on Wednesday for a kick-off meeting to discuss initial details of the future transformation of the casino and hotel.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO