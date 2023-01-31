Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at DeputiesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinSwansboro, NC
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must TryTravel MavenSneads Ferry, NC
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British GovernorsDiana RusNew Bern, NC
Related
coastalreview.org
Division, maritime museum to host fisheries history talks
MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 Years of State Marine Fisheries...
WECT
Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College walking trail is complete, open to public
— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
coastalreview.org
Carteret County’s history, amenities have long lured
Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. The North Carolina coast has several regions of world-renowned beaches and barrier islands. They offer miles of sand, substantial hotels, and a full host of shops, restaurants, and sites available for tourists and residents alike. Along...
carolinacoastonline.com
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
WNCT
Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home
Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Craven Community College’s ‘Building Bridges’ program …. Craven Community College is teaming up with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina...
wcti12.com
New Bern aldermen have specially-called meeting about sale of downtown land
NEW BERN, Craven County — A special board of aldermen meeting was called Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and it has people talking. The Talbot lot in downtown New Bern has been used just during MumFest for the past 22 years, but with the sale of the plot, things are getting ready to change.
WITN
Washington firefighter facing colon cancer responds to new resources for firefighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters can face many dangers on the job, including exposure to what’s known as PFAS, referred to as forever chemicals. Thursday morning, the North Carolina Firefighters’ Alliance announced new resources at the NC Mid-Winter Chiefs’ Conference at the Concord Convention to bring awareness and prevention for firefighters.
WITN
Atlantic Beach names new town manager
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town. On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council to become the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.
newbernmagazine.com
Business: The Salon on Middle
The Salon on Middle is moving down to 220 Middle, in the space that was previously The Boathouse. With seven stylists, six stylist stations and a brand new drybar, the busiest street in downtown is sure to have even more bustling foot traffic. Owner Laura Lane opened Salon on Middle...
wcti12.com
Former New Bern mayor speaks from the heart
NEW BERN, Craven County — Former New Bern mayor Dana Outlaw learned an important lesson four months ago: take care of your heart. Outlaw suffered a cardiac arrest last year at 68 years old. The former mayor sat down with NewChannel 12's Valentina Wilson for his first interview about his heart attack and shared an important message for heart month. Here are some of his quotes and thoughts from the interview:
Under new management, Bistro 252 is looking to bring healthy options to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With all these options, Bistro 252 is ready to treat New Bern to something new. When Tammy West and her brother, Terrell Southerland, decided to go into business together, one of the first things that was decided was the menu. Located at 3515 Trent Rd, Ste 6 in New Bern, […]
newbernnow.com
Joint Scholarships Available for New Bern High School Seniors
The New Bern Historical Society has established the deadline for the combined Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor Scholarship as March 24, 2023. Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society website and on New Bern High School’s website. They must be returned to the historical society by March 24.
wcti12.com
Two people arrested for trespassing at Grover C. Fields Middle School
NEW BERN, Craven County — Area law enforcement said a faculty member at Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern reported two people walking around the outside of buildings on campus. The faculty member told them one of the people appeared to have a weapon. The School Resource...
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Comments / 0