Swansboro, NC

coastalreview.org

Division, maritime museum to host fisheries history talks

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 Years of State Marine Fisheries...
BEAUFORT, NC
WECT

Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College walking trail is complete, open to public

— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
coastalreview.org

Carteret County’s history, amenities have long lured

Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. The North Carolina coast has several regions of world-renowned beaches and barrier islands. They offer miles of sand, substantial hotels, and a full host of shops, restaurants, and sites available for tourists and residents alike. Along...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet

EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home

Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Craven Community College’s ‘Building Bridges’ program …. Craven Community College is teaming up with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Atlantic Beach names new town manager

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town. On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council to become the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
newbernmagazine.com

Business: The Salon on Middle

The Salon on Middle is moving down to 220 Middle, in the space that was previously The Boathouse. With seven stylists, six stylist stations and a brand new drybar, the busiest street in downtown is sure to have even more bustling foot traffic. Owner Laura Lane opened Salon on Middle...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Former New Bern mayor speaks from the heart

NEW BERN, Craven County — Former New Bern mayor Dana Outlaw learned an important lesson four months ago: take care of your heart. Outlaw suffered a cardiac arrest last year at 68 years old. The former mayor sat down with NewChannel 12's Valentina Wilson for his first interview about his heart attack and shared an important message for heart month. Here are some of his quotes and thoughts from the interview:
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Joint Scholarships Available for New Bern High School Seniors

The New Bern Historical Society has established the deadline for the combined Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor Scholarship as March 24, 2023. Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society website and on New Bern High School’s website. They must be returned to the historical society by March 24.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

