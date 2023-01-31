ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Business

Cox expands Myers’ role to East Coast

Exec oversees cable provider's operations from Rhode Island to Florida. Cox Communications Inc. has expanded Virginia executive J.D. Myers II’s’ role so that he now oversees much of the East Coast. Myers, who is based in Chesapeake, previously had oversight of operations and business growth in Virginia. As...
Virginia Business

CNU chooses next president, Coast Guard Academy chief

Rear Adm. William G. Kelly will retire from military. U.S. Coast Guard Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. William G. Kelly will become Christopher Newport University’s sixth president on July 1, the Newport News-based public liberal arts school announced Thursday. CNU Chief of Staff Adelia P. Thompson has been serving as...
