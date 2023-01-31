UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident

(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO