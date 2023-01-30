ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers

Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 49ers request interview with former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks

Tuesday may not have been a completely tough pill to swallow for Steve Wilks. Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich—the man Wilks lost out to in the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search—we learned that the 53-year-old Charlotte native may have a new opportunity elsewhere. And that opportunity might be with one of the very best rosters in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Interview Announcement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revisited their past in their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. The Bucs announced Tuesday that they interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same position, which he held at Tampa Bay as recently as 2018. He's a candidate to replace his successor, ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Why Ravens, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy need each other

Since Greg Roman parted ways with the Ravens, the team has conducted a search for its next offensive coordinator. The Ravens should look no further than Kansas City. The Ravens have already requested to interview Eric Bieniemy, and the two need each other more than they know. Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe agrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy