Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers
Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
Report: 49ers request interview with former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks
Tuesday may not have been a completely tough pill to swallow for Steve Wilks. Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich—the man Wilks lost out to in the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search—we learned that the 53-year-old Charlotte native may have a new opportunity elsewhere. And that opportunity might be with one of the very best rosters in the NFL.
Bucs complete OC interview with Georgia's Todd Monken
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed yet another interview for their open offensive coordinator position, this time with Georgia’s Todd Monken, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. If that name sounds familiar to Bucs fans, that’s because Monken held that same position in Tampa Bay for three seasons under then-head...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Commanders interviewing 49ers’ Anthony Lynn today for offensive coordinator job
The San Francisco 49ers have already lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who the Houston Texans hired as their next head coach. The Washington Commanders announced that they are interviewing another of head coach Kyle Shanahan's top assistants, Anthony Lynn, for their offensive coordinator job. Last year, Lynn joined Shanahan's staff...
Rapoport: Raheem Morris is 'certainly one to watch' for Colts job after strong interviews
Raheem Morris has had a successful two years with the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive coordinator, but Sean McVay is in danger of losing his top coach. Morris is a top candidate for the Colts’ head coaching job, landing two interviews with Indianapolis. According to Ian Rapoport of...
Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position
The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Interview Announcement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revisited their past in their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. The Bucs announced Tuesday that they interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the same position, which he held at Tampa Bay as recently as 2018. He's a candidate to replace his successor, ...
Georgia OC Todd Monken 'strong candidate' for Buccaneers job
As reported last week, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is interviewing this week for the vacant Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator role. News broke a day later that Monken had already had an interview with the Baltimore Ravens for the same role. Monken to the Buccaneers is reportedly gaining steam...
Why Ravens, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy need each other
Since Greg Roman parted ways with the Ravens, the team has conducted a search for its next offensive coordinator. The Ravens should look no further than Kansas City. The Ravens have already requested to interview Eric Bieniemy, and the two need each other more than they know. Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe agrees.
