ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Massachusetts Inmates Might Swap an Organ for an Early Release

A pair of Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to play Let's Make a Deal with inmates looking to shave some time off their prison sentences. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzales has filed a bill to let some prisoners donate organs and bone marrow in exchange for time off their sentence. The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Judith A. Garcia of Chelsea and Everett.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

New Bedford Rep. Hendricks Files Bill to Expand Healthcare for Victims of Violent Crime

Massachusetts State Rep. Chris Hendricks (D-New Bedford) has recently filed legislation on Beacon Hill that will expand MassHealth coverage to include violence prevention services for victims of violent crime and expand Hospital Violence Intervention Programs (HVIP). MassHealth is the Commonwealth's state program that delivers the healthcare services provided by Medicaid...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Braces for Extreme Cold With Options to Stay Warm

Places throughout the SouthCoast will function as warming houses over the weekend for those in need as temperatures drop to well below freezing. The forecast is calling for temperatures across the SouthCoast to plummet Friday night into Saturday morning, helped along by strong winds, before bouncing back into the 40s by Sunday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island World War II Veteran Asking for Cards for 102nd Birthday

It's one thing to make it to 102 years old, but to survive World War II and live over a century to tell it is nothing less than astounding. At the age of 101, Cranston native Don Mellor is a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the U.S.S. Hopewell back in the 1940s. On Feb. 22, Mellor will celebrate his 102nd birthday, and if you're wondering what you could get someone at such a milestone age, it's quite simple:
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy