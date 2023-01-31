Read full article on original website
Binance Introduces User Feedback Feature to Improve Exchange
Binance is leaning into community feedback with a new tool letting users suggest new features for its product roadmap. Binance – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – announced on Wednesday a feature that will allow its community to easily provide the company with comments and feedback. The...
Korea’s FSC Orders Exchanges to Delist and Classify Crypto With Securities Properties
Crypto exchanges have until February 9th to submit their feedback to the regulator. South Korea is looking to amp up regulations to prevent unfair trade in the industry. As such, the Financial Services Commission issued instructions to five major crypto exchanges in the country to delist and classify digital assets that have similar properties to that of securities.
NFT Trading Platform SudoSwap Airdrops its Governance Token
Apart from platform LPs, holders of the XMON token will also be eligible to receive portions of the airdrop. NFT marketplace SudoSwap said it debuted its native governance token called SUDO with an airdrop of coins to early supporters. The move comes amid a recent resurgence in NFT trading volume...
The UK to Enforce ‘Robust’ Standards in the Crypto Industry After FTX Crash
Rishi Sunak’s administration plans to implement “robust, transparent, and fair standards” on the domestic cryptocurrency industry. The government of the United Kingdom is willing to strengthen the rules on the local cryptocurrency sector to prevent another adverse event like the FTX collapse. The recently-appointed Prime Minister –...
After Partnering With Messi, Bitget Expands Copy-Trading to English-Speaking Countries
Bitget continues to make copy trading more accessible to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Their new One-Click Copy Trading product, helps novice users take cues from experienced traders. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has built strong momentum by supporting cryptotrading. As a result, users can trade cryptocurrency in a secure environment and benefit from...
High Crypto Taxes in India Remain Unchanged, Using Offshore to Avoid TDS Prohibited
The crypto industry had expected some good news on the tax front, but the annual budget for the next fiscal betrayed their hopes. Months of lobbying by Indian and global crypto firms to see if the local tax laws will provide some leeway proved futile. The Indian Finance Minister, in her budget speech for the 2023-24 fiscal, did not mention crypto or virtual assets at all.
BlockJoy Secures $11M From Gradient Ventures, Draper Dragon to Launch Decentralized Blockchain Operations
Helium co-founder and early founding team member launch a whitelabel blockchain nodes-as-a-service startup to reduce operating costs by up to 80 percent for enterprises running nodes for Staking and APIs as a service. BlockJoy is building the Web3 version of AWS on decentralized infrastructure, while still providing a cloud-like experience.
Market Watch: Terra USTC Skycokets 62%, EthereumPOW Up 17%
The infamous UST(C) stablecoin from the Terra ecosystem has skyrocketed by over 60% in the past 24 hours. After marking a multi-month high yesterday above $24,000, bitcoin was violently rejected and has dropped by almost $1,000 since then. Most altcoins are also in the red today, but there’re some notable...
Lebanon Devalues its Currency by 90%, Snowden Believes Bitcoin Fixes This
Lebanon’s paralyzing financial crisis highlights the need for a better and more reliable solution such as Bitcoin. Lebanon is adopting a new official exchange rate, devaluing its local currency by nearly 90%. The new rate is set at 15,000 Lebanese pounds against the U.S. dollar, according to a January 31 report, which cited a statement from the country’s central bank governor, Riad Salameh.
Another Crypto Exec Leaves: Argo Blockchain’s CFO Resigns
Alex Appleton is the latest cryptocurrency executive who stepped down from his position. One of the leading bitcoin miners – Argo Blockchain – announced that its CFO and Executive Director Alex Appleton resigned from his position. Several other crypto (or related) executives have abandoned their posts during the...
Bitcoin Stable Amid $23K Ahead of First FOMC Meeting of 2023: Market Watch
Previous interest rate hikes led to immediate price volatility for the crypto market, so today could be another such example. The first US FOMC meeting is scheduled to conclude today, and expectations suggest that the Fed will raise the interest rates with another 25 basis points. Amid the growing anticipation,...
Optimism’s OP Token Clinches Record High Nearing $3 After New Bedrock Proposal
The rally comes as most of the crypto assets turned green today. OP – the governance token of Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Optimism – surged by more than 30% over the past 24 hours from $2.23 to $2.92, hitting a fresh all-time high. The price action comes...
US Regulators Launch Official Probe Into Silvergate-FTX Dealings
The probe follows an exchange of letters between Silvergate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her associates, who accused the bank of responding evasively. Silvergate, one of many creditors to take huge losses due to FTX going under, was previously forced to lay off 40% of its staff. This hit to...
Bitcoin Soared to 5-Month High Above $24K Following Fed’s Interest Rate Hike (Market Watch)
MATIC and Avalanche are today’s top performers from the larger-cap alts. Although BTC didn’t react at first to the US Fed interest rate spike, the asset went on a roll hours later, registering a new highest price level in over five months. Most altcoins have charted even more...
Optimism (OP) Skyrockets to New ATH, Gains Over 40% Weekly
Optimism (OP) continues to be one of the best performers, charting yet another all-time high. Optimism continues to perform. The cryptocurrency just painted a fresh all-time high which, at this point, happens almost daily. This brings its total gains for the week to around 43%. Optimism continues to be one...
FTX Bid Deadlines for Japan, Europe Businesses Revealed (Report)
41 parties globally had expressed in purchasing FTX Japan, and 40 were for FTX Europe. The FTX Group of companies undergoing bankruptcy proceedings extended the preliminary bid deadline for its Japan and Europe affiliates as administrators scramble to raise funds to help pay back creditors. The development comes two weeks...
Ethereum Zhejiang Staking Withdrawal Testnet for Shanghai Launching
A testnet to enable the withdrawals of staked Ethereum ahead of the Shanghai upgrade will be launched today. The Zhejiang public testnet is going live on Feb. 1 at 15.00 UTC, according to an Ethereum developer who posted the update on Jan. 31. The testnet will give users a first...
Biswap DEX Unveils Improved AMM as Part of Its Ambitious 2023 Roadmap
[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 31st January 2023]. BNB Chain decentralized exchange Biswap has published its 2023 roadmap, which includes a number of proposed improvements and upgrades. It includes details of a new AMM, route optimization, and perpetual trading. Take a look at the main Biswap benefits:...
Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF Logs Best Month Ever in January
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund is finally seeing signs of life thanks to the bullish recovery of tech stocks in January. Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF – the ARK Innovation Fund – performed better in January than in any other month since it launched in 2014. This...
How Bitcoin Reacted to January’s Highly Anticipated FOMC Meeting
Unlike previous rate hikes, Bitcoin saw little price action after Wednesday’s new benchmark rate was revealed. Following another Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve agreed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25%. Bitcoin did not react with its usual fervor to the news,...
