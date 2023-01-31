PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free. It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University.Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing. "She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator. "In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez. Public School No. 16 is a...

