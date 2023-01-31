Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jerseysbest.com
Real estate investments laying the foundation for a bright future in Newark
While COVID-19 is sparking an exodus from many urban centers, Newark is enjoying a wealth of new investments that are redefining neighborhoods and spurring population growth across the city. According to the 2020 census, Newark’s population has surpassed 300,000 residents for the first time since 1980, representing a 12.4% increase since 2010.
njurbannews.com
Marion Thompson Wright
Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
jerseydigs.com
This 19th-Century Building in Downtown Newark has a Secret Staircase
The Howard Savings Institution, at one time the oldest bank in Newark, was housed in a neoclassical building at 770 Broad Street that has a secret staircase. “I went down into the bowels of that building,” Robert Bernstein, founding principal at Bild Architecture, told Jersey Digs. Bernstein, whose firm...
Reward offered for information in deadly Newark hit-and-run
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are offering a reward after a child was killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey.It happened Tuesday in Newark.READ MORE: Newark community mourns 4-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driverPolice say the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck hit a man and his two daughters as they were crossing the street at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Street.One of the girls, a 4-year-old, died.Her 1-year-old sister was taken to a local hospital and later released. Their father suffered hip and leg injuries.Police are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
jerseydigs.com
Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City
Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
16-year-old reported missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a teenage girl reported missing Since Thursday evening. Adrianna Rebaza, 16, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Recreation Center on 211 West Kinney Street in Newark. She was wearing a black North Face jacket, black yoga pants, brown socks, black crocs footwear, and carrying a pink purse. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Adrianna. She is described as 5’2” tall, 120 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about The post 16-year-old reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member
Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
tourcounsel.com
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
findplace.xyz
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Newark (DEVELOPING)
Authorities were on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Newark, sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed.Little was known as of 7:50 p.m. regarding the incident at 6th Avenue W & N 9th Street.This is a developing report. Check back for details.
findplace.xyz
Water main break causing trouble in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey. The break was reported overnight near Littleton and South Orange avenues, blocks away from University Hospital.The gushing water compromised part of the roadway, along with a nearby tree. Crews are working to shut off the water before they can repair the break.
Paterson expanding Full Service Community Schools program
PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free. It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University.Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing. "She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator. "In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez. Public School No. 16 is a...
insidernj.com
Uniter Councilwoman Dwumfour Looked Forward ‘to a Glorious Year’
Former Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien has met a lot of people in his life, but the late Eunice Dwumfour made a special impact, as she did to those in her midst back in the South Ward of Newark before she moved to Sayreville and ran for public office. “She...
findplace.xyz
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Newark moves to revoke tax break for rat-infested housing complex
Newark officials on Wednesday moved to rescind a property tax break for an affordable housing complex plagued by a recent rat infestation and longer-standing problems and place the complex into the hands of a receiver who would accept tenants’ rent payments and use the money to make repairs. The...
