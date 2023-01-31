As of 5:30 am Thursday, radar continued to show rain over portions of Coleman County. Several rounds of rain moved through overnight. At 5:30 am, the temperature at Coleman Municipal Airport was 32 degrees. The wind chill was 27. The San Angelo National Weather will allow the Ice Storm Warning to expire at 6:00 am as scheduled. Some roads, especially those untreated, are likely still icy or at least have icy patches and slush. Temperatures are forecast to slowly climb above freezing this morning to a high near 36 this afternoon, helping to melt leftover ice. Temperatures tonight are forecast to drop below freezing again to about 27. Leftover water on roads could refreeze leading to icy patches on Friday morning.

1 DAY AGO