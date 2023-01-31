Read full article on original website
CHS Players on the Big Country Preps STAT List through February 2nd
MADE 3-POINTERS - (season total) FREE THROW PERCENTAGE - (minimum of 10 made FTs)
Smith and Gilbreath Named to BIG COUNTRY PREPS TOP 10
Big Country Preps has named its Top 10 basketball players for last week's games. By Top 10, it's the top for all - boys and girls together. Braxton Smith was named #6 and Brylei Gilbreath #8 in a list that includes Wylie and Abilene Cooper. CONGRATULATIONS to these two Coleman basketball players! Below are the stats and comments published on their website, bigcountrypreps.com/, as well as the District Standings for both Bluecats and Bluekatts:
Coleman ISD 10:00 am Start Time Thursday, Santa Anna Cancels School
Weather permitting, Coleman Independent School District will have a 10:00 am start to school on Thursday, February 2nd. Buses will run two hours late and breakfast will not be served, according to Superintendent Brandon McDowell. For the Santa Anna ISD, classes were canceled for the day on Thursday.
Overnight Rain, Icy Patches Remain, Temps Climb, Ice Storm Warning Expires
As of 5:30 am Thursday, radar continued to show rain over portions of Coleman County. Several rounds of rain moved through overnight. At 5:30 am, the temperature at Coleman Municipal Airport was 32 degrees. The wind chill was 27. The San Angelo National Weather will allow the Ice Storm Warning to expire at 6:00 am as scheduled. Some roads, especially those untreated, are likely still icy or at least have icy patches and slush. Temperatures are forecast to slowly climb above freezing this morning to a high near 36 this afternoon, helping to melt leftover ice. Temperatures tonight are forecast to drop below freezing again to about 27. Leftover water on roads could refreeze leading to icy patches on Friday morning.
ALL County Schools CLOSED Wednesday - CISD, PCISD, SAISD
Coleman and Panther Creek will be closed Wednesday, February 1st, as will Santa Anna ISD, as previously stated. Panther Creek has scheduled a tentative 2 hour delay Thursday morning. Coleman Today will update as needed.
Closures & Delays Due to Weather Conditions - UPDATED 7:15pm Wednesday
--UPDATED - 7:15pm Wednesday-- COLEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS, BUSINESSES, AND OFFICES info:. Coleman Senior Center - will be closed on Thursday. Stay warm and safe. Coleman Coldwater Cattle Co will be closed Wednesday. City & Rural Rides - Due to dangerous road conditions and inclement weather CARR is cancelling all service...
ICE STORM WARNING - TRAVEL STRONGLY DISCOURAGED
The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning until 6:00 am Thursday for Coleman County and area counties. WHAT... Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts.
Local DAR Chapter Donates Gatorade to Fire Departments
One of the service projects for Captain William Buckner Chapter of DAR is to provide Gatorade to the volunteer fire departments in Coleman County. Jimmy Watson, Fire Chief and Bo Crowder, Captain, accept the canisters from Christi Ehrler, Vice Regent. They will distribute the Gatorade to the other fire departments. The Coleman DAR will meet on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, March 11th. The meetings are open. If you are interested in DAR or would like help looking at your family history, please contact Nan Markland, Regent or Ann Watson, Membership Chairman, 325.625.4880.
Buzzer Beater by Kamyn Hale for Coleman Bluekatts. (Video credit to Elizabeth Young)
The Coleman Bluekatts beat Bangs Lady Dragons 39-38 on Friday, January 13, 2023 with a buzzer beater shot by Kamyn Hale. The video gets a little shaky in the excitement for a bit after the shot but keep watching to the end. The energy is fun to watch! Way to go Bluekatts!
