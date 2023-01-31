Read full article on original website
Related
Amber Rose Reveals Who She 'Loved More' Between Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa
Amber Rose has revealed who she “loved more” between her two previous rap partners, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. When asked the question in an interview with podcast host Sofia Franklyn, Rose was quick to give her answer and said it “wasn’t even a question” of who she had stronger feelings for.
GloRilla Speaks On Cutting Off Friends & Family After Rising To Fame
GloRilla has revealed she had to pull the plug on some family and friends after she blew up and became a star thanks to her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”. In her interview with The Cut published this week, Big Glo reflected on how she had to make sacrifices and leave certain people behind because the money got in the way of their relationship.
GloRilla Explains Changing Her Rap Voice & Becoming Comfortable With Her Deep Voice
GloRilla made a name for herself with her deep, bass-heavy voice; however, back in the day she wanted to sound more “like a girl.”. During a conversation with The Cut, Big Glo explained how her voice sounded much different when she first began rapping. According to the Memphis star, her voice started to change because she picked up smoking, and when she tried to up her voice, her friends called her out.
Quavo To Perform TakeOff Tribute At 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo will pay tribute to his late nephew and Migos groupmate TakeOff at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday (February 1) the lineup for this year’s In Memoriam segment, which remembers the beloved music figures who have passed away since the last awards ceremony. Quavo...
Young Guru Shuts Down Ticket-Hungry Beyoncé Fans Amid 'Renaissance' Tour Price Shock
Young Guru has let everyone know he does not have access to any tickets for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour amid fan outrage over high prices. JAY-Z‘s longtime engineer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 1) with a public service announcement regarding tickets for Bey’s highly anticipated tour. According to Guru, even though he’s JAY-Z’s engineer and friend, he doesn’t have access to tickets for the tour.
T.I. Salutes Young Thug For Showing More Gratitude Than Some Grand Hustle Artists
T.I. has praised Young Thug for showing him more gratitude than some of the artists signed to his own label, Grand Hustle, over the years. During a segment from his upcoming Drink Champs episode, Tip advocated for his fellow Atlanta brethren, who is currently sitting in prison awaiting his YSL RICO case to begin, sharing nothing but positive things about him.
Consequence Recalls Beanie Sigel Saving Kanye West From Having His Chain Snatched
Consequence has shared some new details about the time Beanie Sigel saved Kanye West from getting his chain snatched while he was eating at a New York diner. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper sat down with The Art of Dialogue for an interview published on Tuesday (January 31) during which he was asked about the incident involving Beans and Ye. Confirming it definitely went down, Cons explained more details about the night.
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
Chance The Rapper Teases ‘Acid Rap’ 10th Anniversary Concert
Chance The Rapper‘s breakout mixtape Acid Rap will turn 10 this year, and the Chicago native has planned a concert to commemorate the milestone. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (February 1) to share a montage of moments from the Acid Rap era as Donny Hathaway’s “Jealous Guy” plays over it, Chance asked his fans: “Who wants a show?”
NLE Choppa Launches Skate Foundation To Support Tyre Nichols' Family
NLE Choppa has launched a skate foundation in support of Tyre Nichols’ family. Shortly after partaking in a peaceful protest in Memphis on January 28 following Nichols’ disturbing death at the hands of five Black former police officers, Choppa told TMZ Hip Hop that skateboarding has officially become one of his hobbies.
LEX Shares ‘King Of Everything’ Album, With Features From JP The Wavy, Leon Fanourakis + More
LEX has shared his latest album, King Of Everything, his follow-up to 2021’s LOGIC. The Japanese rapper first teased the 17-track album on January 23, and released the tracklist, showing guest features from JP The Wavy, Leon Farounakis, Young Coco, ShowyVICTOR, BEXEY, Kid Trunks, Matt Ox, and Only U.
Drake Urges Spotify To Pay Artists 'Bonuses' After Historic 75B Streams Milestone
Drake has called on Spotify to pay artists bonuses as a reward for reaching milestones on the platform. The Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (February 1) to celebrate becoming the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 75 billion streams. But instead of reveling in his...
NBA YoungBoy Says He's Sitting On Over 1,000 Unreleased Songs
NBA YoungBoy is known for his relentless pace of releasing music, and it appears he could keep on doing so given how many unreleased songs he’s sitting on. During his first-ever conversation with Billboard, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native took some time to estimate how many tracks are currently in his vault that may or may not see the light of day. According to YoungBoy’s estimate, he has over 1,000 unreleased songs.
Future Adds Bob Marley Tattoo To His Leg Of Legends
Future has had a new tattoo of Bob Marley done on his leg which already includes some pretty legendary inked up figures. Footage of the Atlanta rap star’s latest tattoo session surfaced online earlier this week. The clip opens with Future Hendrix sitting on a couch while the tattoo artist works on the new ink set.
Nas & Lauryn Hill Soundtrack Trailer For George Foreman Biopic
Nas and Lauryn Hill have soundtracked the latest trailer for the upcoming George Foreman biopic — check it out below. The film Big George Foreman, which stars Khris Davis (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Detroit) will follow the legendary boxer’s rise from a poor boy in Texas into the two-time heavyweight champion.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Details A Tribe Called Quest’s Influence On His Music Career
EXCLUSIVE - Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been touring as part of a jazz tribute to A Tribe Called Quest for a little over a year, but their impact on his life began decades ago. The renowned actor told HipHopDX that his love for the iconic Hip Hop group started when he first saw the video for their 1990 debut single, “I Left My Wallet In El Segundo.”
Boosie Badazz Has A Few Ideas For Young Scooter’s Suggested ‘Rat’ Tour
Boosie Badazz appears to be a fan of Young Scooter‘s recent idea to put all the rappers who have allegedly snitched together for a “rat tour” – and he even has a few ideas of his own for it. Taking to Twitter on Monday (January 30),...
Offset's Romantic Surprise For Cardi B At Rolling Loud Ruined Radio DJ's Wedding Plans
Offset’s romantic surprise for Cardi B at Rolling Loud 2018 inadvertently ruined the wedding of a radio DJ who was supposed to tie the knot at the festival. Last week, J Cruz of The Cruz Show on L.A.’s 92.3 The Real spoke about when the Migos rapper derailed his wedding plans when he interrupted Cardi’s performance with an elaborate gesture in an effort to win her back. Cruz recalled the moment while interviewing Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” collaborator GloRilla.
50 Cent Reveals Career Moment He Wish He Could Relive: 'That Was It For Me'
50 Cent’s legendary career is filled with memorable moments, but there’s one in particular he would love to relive if he had the chance. During an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the G-Unit boss was asked which moment in his Hip Hop journey he wishes he could experience all over again. For 50, there’s a special moment from his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ days that stands out more than others.
Charleston White Weighs In On Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wild Relationship
Charleston White has shared some words on what he thinks about Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s wild and intense relationship. During a chat with Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast, the YouTube personality dropped off some of his usual controversial takes, this time focusing on Blueface and Rock’s very public union. According to White, in order to deal with someone like Chrisean, one would need to assault her if she puts her hands on them.
