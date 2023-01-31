NBA YoungBoy is known for his relentless pace of releasing music, and it appears he could keep on doing so given how many unreleased songs he’s sitting on. During his first-ever conversation with Billboard, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native took some time to estimate how many tracks are currently in his vault that may or may not see the light of day. According to YoungBoy’s estimate, he has over 1,000 unreleased songs.

