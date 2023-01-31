Read full article on original website
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night south of Colorado Springs, according to Fountain Police. Lisa Schneider with the City of Fountain is reporting multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at about 7:45 p.m. for...
KKTV
WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
Fountain police officer falls off bridge while trying to apprehend suspect
A Fountain police officer is in critical condition after he fell 30 feet off a bridge Thursday evening while trying to apprehend a suspect.
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Accused child killer Letecia Stauch back in court for motions hearing
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson was not in court. However, Letecia Stauch's defense attorney and prosecutors were present to discuss her impending jury trial. During Thursday's motions hearing, Judge Gregory Werner said the trial, set to begin with jury selection on March, The post Accused child killer Letecia Stauch back in court for motions hearing appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
KKTV
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident. The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
Officers kill man during Littleton traffic stop
One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning.
Criminal charges dropped against man involved in violent incident with Colorado Springs officers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a Black veteran who is seen in body camera footage having a physical confrontation with officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Attorneys for Dalvin Gadson have claimed he was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over...
First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young child and causing their death. Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a local hospital on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old at 4 p.m. At 10 p.m., detectives were notified the child had passed away at the hospital from The post First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years. Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020. According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area. According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound The post Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
TCSO: Father used air rifle to kill 5-year-old, himself
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has released additional information related to the murder-suicide that occurred in Florissant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an effort to answer inquiries about the lack of an Amber Alert or use of the Red Flag Law to prevent the death of a five-year-old boy. TCSO […]
KKTV
WANTED: Suspected purse thief sought in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with identifying a person suspected of stealing a purse. The alleged crime was carried out recently in Pueblo. The police did not provide a location or date in their social media post, they are just hoping someone recognizes the person pictured at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s car, took her purse and then used credit cards at multiple locations.
On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators. Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks. Suspected Serial Robber (PPD) The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO.
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
