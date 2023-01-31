Read full article on original website
Three arrested on drug charges after Stockholm traffic stop; vehicle identified in earlier hit-and-run crash
Feb. 1—STOCKHOLM — Three people were arrested on drug charges in St. Lawrence County Tuesday following a traffic stop. One of those charged is connected to a previous hit-and-run crash, state police say. A state police officer was traveling on County Route 49 when he observed a vehicle...
Two 20-year-olds plead not guilty in shooting death of Mount Vernon teen. What we know
Two Mount Vernon 20-year-olds have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old city resident Anthony Boyd Jr. during an apparent robbery. Tyrese White and Christopher Mills were arraigned Tuesday in Westchester County Court following their indictment last month on murder, robbery and weapon charges.
Local law enforcement sounding the alarm about scams, 'sextortion' in Pueblo
Pueblo law enforcement agencies are warning local residents to be on the lookout for financial scams and extortion. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office recently identified an ongoing scam in the community where callers pretend to be representatives from the sheriff's office and ask individuals to pay to resolve warrants for missing jury duty.
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man
Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
Michigan inmate dying of cancer begs Gov. Whitmer for freedom after 46 years
For eight days this summer, Theresa Dunlap lay shackled to a hospital bed, battling stage 4 lung cancer and COVID-19 while mold grew in her chemo port. The 66-year-old prisoner pleaded through tears for the chains to be removed, but was met with a stony silence that continues to torment her.
