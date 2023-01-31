ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Local law enforcement sounding the alarm about scams, 'sextortion' in Pueblo

Pueblo law enforcement agencies are warning local residents to be on the lookout for financial scams and extortion. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office recently identified an ongoing scam in the community where callers pretend to be representatives from the sheriff's office and ask individuals to pay to resolve warrants for missing jury duty.
PUEBLO, CO
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded

Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man

Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA

