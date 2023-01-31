ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alisha Shaffer
3d ago

how is this even a story it happens all the time at lowes since they no longer give cash without a receipt it used to be a merchandise card linked to your driver's license an ppl sold those to unsuspecting buyers who found out they just paid for a worthless piece of plastic

LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man jailed for selling drugs from motel room

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who sold controlled substances from a room he occupied at a borough motel is now occupying a room at the county jail. Dante Deion Boone, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail in Lower Providence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with July 2021 incidents.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police

READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say

A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities. Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Twp. man and 3 juveniles accused of drug deal retribution attack

A Palmer Township man and three juveniles are accused of an arranged attack with a baseball bat and brass knuckles that left one victim with severe head and face injuries. Three people — two brothers and a third male — were hurt in the Sept. 21 attack in the Turkey Hill parking lot off Main Street in Northampton Borough, police said. It was retribution for a prior drug deal where the drug dealers were shorted money by one of the brothers, investigators say.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Sheetz

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at Sheetz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to a Sheetz in Monroe Township around 5:00 p.m. Police say counterfeit cash was used to buy items at the store and troopers reviewed the surveillance […]
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
Mercury

Berks man found guilty of assaulting police officer in Caernarvon Township

A Berks County man has been found guilty of assaulting and knocking unconscious a Caernarvon Township police officer who was attempting to arrest him. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day jury trial last week before Judge Thomas Parisi.
MORGANTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested

READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

