A Palmer Township man and three juveniles are accused of an arranged attack with a baseball bat and brass knuckles that left one victim with severe head and face injuries. Three people — two brothers and a third male — were hurt in the Sept. 21 attack in the Turkey Hill parking lot off Main Street in Northampton Borough, police said. It was retribution for a prior drug deal where the drug dealers were shorted money by one of the brothers, investigators say.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO