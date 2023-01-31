Read full article on original website
Alisha Shaffer
3d ago
how is this even a story it happens all the time at lowes since they no longer give cash without a receipt it used to be a merchandise card linked to your driver's license an ppl sold those to unsuspecting buyers who found out they just paid for a worthless piece of plastic
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
YAHOO!
Berks man accused of repeatedly entering neighbors' house, stealing packages
Feb. 2—A Richmond Township man faces trespassing and theft charges after police said he entered his neighbors' home multiple times between Dec. 4 and Jan. 14, when he was seen on security camera footage stealing delivered packages from the sunroom. Keith E. Fenstermacher, 63, of the 14000 block of...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man jailed for selling drugs from motel room
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who sold controlled substances from a room he occupied at a borough motel is now occupying a room at the county jail. Dante Deion Boone, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail in Lower Providence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with July 2021 incidents.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police
READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A car chase in downtown Reading ends with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of Chester County leading up to that crash. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
abc27.com
Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say
A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities. Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Palmer Twp. man and 3 juveniles accused of drug deal retribution attack
A Palmer Township man and three juveniles are accused of an arranged attack with a baseball bat and brass knuckles that left one victim with severe head and face injuries. Three people — two brothers and a third male — were hurt in the Sept. 21 attack in the Turkey Hill parking lot off Main Street in Northampton Borough, police said. It was retribution for a prior drug deal where the drug dealers were shorted money by one of the brothers, investigators say.
PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Sheetz
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at Sheetz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to a Sheetz in Monroe Township around 5:00 p.m. Police say counterfeit cash was used to buy items at the store and troopers reviewed the surveillance […]
Bright orange shoes help nab Bethlehem armed robbery suspect, cops say
Bright orange shoes and multiple surveillance videos helped police catch a man they say robbed a Southside Bethlehem convenience store at knifepoint. The robber had two knives on Jan. 23 and shook them at a clerk before taking $150 from the Taylor Family Mini Market at the corner of Third and South New streets, city police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
local21news.com
Police seek public's help to identify alleged assault suspect in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man in connection with an alleged assault. Police say they were called to the 1st Block of North Railroad Street on January 28 for a report of a man bleeding from his head.
abc27.com
Man charged after he allegedly fled multiple crash scenes in Lancaster County
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that...
Mercury
Berks man found guilty of assaulting police officer in Caernarvon Township
A Berks County man has been found guilty of assaulting and knocking unconscious a Caernarvon Township police officer who was attempting to arrest him. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day jury trial last week before Judge Thomas Parisi.
Extremely Drunk Lititz Man Flees Multiple Crashes, Police Say
A man from Lititz was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level above the highest rate when he hit multiple cars in separate crashes fleeing every time, authorities explain in a release on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Brian Keith Fisher was discovered to be drunk when officers with...
Speeding Man High On THC Kills Lititz Woman In Crash, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was high on THC with drug paraphernalia in his car when he went 25 miles per hour above the speed limit striking another vehicle— seriously injuring the driver and killing her passenger, authorities announced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The high driver, William R. Vaughan-Geib, of...
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested
READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
Comments / 3