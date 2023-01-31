Read full article on original website
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
hqnn.org
Wildlife sightings are up in Hamden, but experts say the real danger is to the animals
During her first summer on the job, in 2022, Hamden’s Assistant Animal Control Officer Monica Vece responded to a wildlife call regarding the death of a “very beautiful, young” red-tailed hawk. “Unfortunately, he ate something that had (pesticide) in it and he passed away, and that’s unfortunately...
westernmassnews.com
Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest
GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
Police: Southington man tried to rob 2 convenience stores in a day
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Southington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to rob two Marion convenience stores Thursday, according to police. Kyle Witkowski has been charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second-degree, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, and for using drug paraphernalia. He has been given […]
Eyewitness News
People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
Garbage Truck Dumps Flaming Trash: South Windsor Fire Caused By Flammable Item
A pile of flaming trash disrupted a quiet residential neighborhood in South Windsor after a flammable item caused a blaze inside a garbage truck. The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m. when an All American Waste large garbage truck picked up someone's trash that had a flammable item in it, according to the South Windsor Fire Department.
Eyewitness News
Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
bee-news.com
Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes
Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
\Missing 15-Year-Old CT Twins Found In New York
Update: Two 15-year-old twins who went missing from their East Hartford home have been found. The twins were safely located in New York, East Hartford Police announced. Original Report: Police are asking for help from the public in locating two 15-year-old twins that went missin…
darientimes.com
Video shows woman fight off purse-snatcher as police warn of violent thefts outside CT stores
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two days after a woman was dragged by a purse-snatcher in broad daylight — an incident captured on video — a 71-year-old was knocked to the ground outside a Connecticut Walmart on Monday, police said. Police said...
Devin Crabb faces manslaughter OUI charge in death of Monson pedestrian
A 25-year-old from Connecticut is facing a charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of drugs after officials said he struck and killed a Monson pedestrian in October. Devin Crabb, of Vernon, Conn., is accused of striking and killing Tina Keeley, 56, near the Monson Free Library on High...
Woman in Meriden charged with carrrying butcher knife
police arrested Caley Haas, 31, on Lewis Avenue. Police determined Haas went to the victim’s residence multiple times demanding property and displaying a large butcher knife.
New Britain approves marijuana warehouse despite neighbor opposition
NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A marijuana cultivation site was approved Tuesday in New Britain after a packed meeting where dozens of neighbors voicing their opposition. The New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved CCC Construction’s application to turn a former Webster Bank resource center on Slater Road into a cannabis warehouse. “They voted to approve […]
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
$4K in merchandise stolen from Waterford Home Depot in 4 days: Police
WATERFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents where $4,100 worth of goods was stolen from Home Depot in Waterford since Saturday. Police released photos of several different shoplifting suspects. Officials said the suspect seen in the pictures wearing the Reebok sweatshirt stole $1,200 worth of merchandise on...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Plymouth Man Killed In 'Tragic' ATV Accident, Police Say
A Connecticut man was killed during what police are calling a "tragic" accident on an ATV. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 6:20 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the area of Hancock Court in Plymouth. Plymouth Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a...
Eyewitness News
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
