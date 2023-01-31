ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield

"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
GRANVILLE, MA
WTNH

Police: Southington man tried to rob 2 convenience stores in a day

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Southington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to rob two Marion convenience stores Thursday, according to police. Kyle Witkowski has been charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second-degree, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, and for using drug paraphernalia. He has been given […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
NEWINGTON, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bee-news.com

Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes

Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Daily Voice

\Missing 15-Year-Old CT Twins Found In New York

Update: Two 15-year-old twins who went missing from their East Hartford home have been found. The twins were safely located in New York, East Hartford Police announced. Original Report: Police are asking for help from the public in locating two 15-year-old twins that went missin…
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Britain approves marijuana warehouse despite neighbor opposition

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A marijuana cultivation site was approved Tuesday in New Britain after a packed meeting where dozens of neighbors voicing their opposition. The New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved CCC Construction’s application to turn a former Webster Bank resource center on Slater Road into a cannabis warehouse.  “They voted to approve […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

$4K in merchandise stolen from Waterford Home Depot in 4 days: Police

WATERFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents where $4,100 worth of goods was stolen from Home Depot in Waterford since Saturday. Police released photos of several different shoplifting suspects. Officials said the suspect seen in the pictures wearing the Reebok sweatshirt stole $1,200 worth of merchandise on...
WATERFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN

