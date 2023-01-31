Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeOlu'remiUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Kansas at Iowa State: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Another important Big 12 clash sees the Jayhawks hoping for another big win on the road while the Cyclones look for another marquee home win. TV schedule: Saturday, February 4, 12:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The season has gone well for Kansas (18-4)...
Bryn Gerlich’s career night not enough against OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryn Gerlich felt right at home at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 86-74 loss to Oklahoma State. The former Cowgirl scored a career-high 25 points in her final game at her former school, helping the Lady Raiders get back into the game in the third quarter. […]
kmaland.com
Iowa State women's tennis reach highest ranking in program history
(Ames) -- The Iowa State women’s tennis program earned their highest ranking in program history on Wednesday. The Cyclones are ranked No. 14 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association weekly top-25 coaches poll after wins over No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami. View the complete release from Iowa State...
kmaland.com
ISU's Naklo named Big 12 Women's Player of the Week
(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Thasaporn Naklo has been named the Big 12 Women’s Player of the Week. Naklo went 3-1 over the weekend, combining in singles and doubles to help Iowa State to a pair of nationally-ranked wins over No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami. View the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling
The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
Travis Kelce fires up crowd at Kansas-Kansas St. battle ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was part of the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse down in Lawrence Tuesday night to watch a Big 12 rivalry game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. During one moment in the game, Kelce’s presence was recognized and he acknowledged it by standing up and firing up the Kansas basketball fans.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood preparing for southern Mission Road overhaul
The project includes a complete replacement of the roads and the addition of new features. According to the project’s website, the project will officially kick off this spring. Once construction starts, it will take until the middle of 2024 to finish up. Utility relocation work along Mission Road. last...
Comments / 0