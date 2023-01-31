ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

kmaland.com

Iowa State women's tennis reach highest ranking in program history

(Ames) -- The Iowa State women’s tennis program earned their highest ranking in program history on Wednesday. The Cyclones are ranked No. 14 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association weekly top-25 coaches poll after wins over No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami. View the complete release from Iowa State...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

ISU's Naklo named Big 12 Women's Player of the Week

(Ames) -- Iowa State’s Thasaporn Naklo has been named the Big 12 Women’s Player of the Week. Naklo went 3-1 over the weekend, combining in singles and doubles to help Iowa State to a pair of nationally-ranked wins over No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami. View the...
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling

The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood preparing for southern Mission Road overhaul

The project includes a complete replacement of the roads and the addition of new features. According to the project’s website, the project will officially kick off this spring. Once construction starts, it will take until the middle of 2024 to finish up. Utility relocation work along Mission Road. last...
LEAWOOD, KS

