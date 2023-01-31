Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
Man in Wheelchair Kicks Friends Out of Home for Excluding Him from New Year Celebration
Is it ever justified to exclude someone with a disability from a social event?. The US population is comprised of a variety of people, including citizens who live with a variety of disabilities that affect their mobility, health, or psychological state.
'What started out as a joke turned into a nightmare at the car dealership': Man brings pennies to dealership for payment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father had a long career as a landscaper and a mason before he was forced to retire due to a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Every two years, he upgraded his work truck.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Mom on son: "He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids and preparing homecooked meals makes sense when they're little, and you want to make sure they don't have too many sweets and keep up their energy.
The Amish Cook: A childhood friend brings comfort and clarity
I’m amazed as I see God at work. He’s been working through you, my friends, who have been praying for us and supporting us in countless ways over the past 10 months since Daddy Daniel was called home to heaven. This past week I was amazed anew; yes,...
Texas Funeral Cake is the Treat You’ll Love Not Just For Funerals
When I think of cake, I definitely don't think of a funeral!. I know that this may sound like a macabre subject; but we all know that when someone passes away, the one thing we all do is make the grieving family food, right? I don't know how I ended up on "funeral potatoes" but I found out all about them and they look delicious.
AOL Corp
20 Valentine’s Day games for kids and activities for families
With Valentine's Day on the horizon, parents may be wondering how to celebrate with kids this year. A day full of love may mean giving your son or daughter an extra hug, or making cards to send to friends and family. Laura Linn Knight, author of the book "Break free...
Comments / 0