This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
click orlando
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023
Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
fox35orlando.com
Here are the top 10 specialty plates in Florida based on 2023 registrations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nearly 2 million specialty license plates were on Florida roads as of Jan. 2023. Using data provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, we have compiled a list of the top 10 specialty plates based on registrations, which are ranked below. You...
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida
Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Florida pollen levels remain high this month
Pollen season never really seems to go away in Florida but there are few times a year when it is worse than others.
iheart.com
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2023
Welcome to the new year! We officially closed the book on 2022, but that doesn't mean the first month of 2023 wasn't rife with ridiculousness. For starters, we saw wild updates to two stories we covered a couple of years ago, including the unexpected return of the woman who was trapped in a storm drain (spoiler: she did it again).
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
theapopkavoice.com
Be aware of these common toxic plants, experts say
Weeds and invasive plants can be a nuisance to a home or business landscape, and some of them are also toxic to people or animals. A new UF/IFAS publication details some of the most common poisonous plants found in Florida residential landscapes. Ingestion of poisonous plants makes up only 3%...
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast
Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
15 Best Family Beaches in Florida
These family-friendly beach destinations in Florida are perfect for your next getaway.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – February 2nd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis formalized his budget proposal for consideration in the upcoming state legislative session. In what he’s dubbed the “Framework for Freedom” Budget, a record $114.8 billion would be spent in support of a myriad of economic, educational, environmental and public safety initiatives. Among the features of the budget, expanded sales tax holidays, a minimum 5% across-the-board pay increase for state employees, record raises for law enforcement, in addition to the previously expanded teacher pay raises.
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List of Top Beaches On Florida panhandle. Explore these gems.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. A Fresh Perspective On The Sunshine State: Discovering Gems on this list of top beaches on Florida Panhandle. The Florida Panhandle is...
Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park
America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX lights up the sky with early morning Starlink launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - While many of you were sleeping, SpaceX launched a rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off without a hitch just before 2:58 a.m. on Thursday morning. It was carrying another batch of Starlink internet satellites up into orbit.
floridapolitics.com
Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide
Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
