Green Bay, WI

seehafernews.com

Perfect Game Bowled in Manitowoc

There was a perfect game bowled last night at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. According to Western Kings Bowling League Secretary Brian Glaeser, the 300 game was authored by Todd Denfeld. It was Denfeld’s first ever 300. Meanwhile, at Meadow Sports Complex, there were two National Honor Count scores...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition. “Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to...
SHIOCTON, WI
wissports.net

WIAA makes slight adjustments to electronic seeding for 2022-23

In less than three weeks, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release electronic seeding placements for the 488 boys' basketball teams taking part in this year's playoffs. Seeding via computer began last season. Prior to last year, seedings were determined by high school coaches from each regional and/or sectional in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
milb.com

Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victims identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha drummer awarded scholarship through Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A drummer from Menasha will have a chance to live out her music dreams after winning the Mile of Music Tundraland Scholarship. Audrey Lingnofski, 16, received a drum set and lessons for a year through Heid Music. Audrey started playing clarinet in middle school. However, she...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet’s closest approach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Comet makes its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Grab your binoculars or telescope because Brad is going to show you where to look for it. And if you don’t want to go outside, he’ll tell you where you can watch the comet live, online.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show

Extensive graffiti throughout Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park along with property damage. The snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning created a winter wonderland. How much snow did you get?. Gibraltar fire. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST. A neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant house and called 911.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Black History Month kicks off today

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting today, every Wednesday throughout the month of February, we at Action 2 News at Ten will honor those who helped make our viewing area and the nation to what it is these days. According to a local historian, the history of African Americans in...
GREEN BAY, WI

