seehafernews.com
Perfect Game Bowled in Manitowoc
There was a perfect game bowled last night at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. According to Western Kings Bowling League Secretary Brian Glaeser, the 300 game was authored by Todd Denfeld. It was Denfeld’s first ever 300. Meanwhile, at Meadow Sports Complex, there were two National Honor Count scores...
WBAY Green Bay
Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition. “Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to...
wissports.net
WIAA makes slight adjustments to electronic seeding for 2022-23
In less than three weeks, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release electronic seeding placements for the 488 boys' basketball teams taking part in this year's playoffs. Seeding via computer began last season. Prior to last year, seedings were determined by high school coaches from each regional and/or sectional in...
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
milb.com
Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha drummer awarded scholarship through Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A drummer from Menasha will have a chance to live out her music dreams after winning the Mile of Music Tundraland Scholarship. Audrey Lingnofski, 16, received a drum set and lessons for a year through Heid Music. Audrey started playing clarinet in middle school. However, she...
WBAY Green Bay
Black History Month: Green Bay’s first permanent, Black resident, “Smokey” Dawson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month. Every Wednesday at 10 through February, Action 2 News will honor people who helped make this area and nation what it is today. According to local historian Mary Jane Herber, the history of African-Americans in Northeast...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet’s closest approach
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Comet makes its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Grab your binoculars or telescope because Brad is going to show you where to look for it. And if you don’t want to go outside, he’ll tell you where you can watch the comet live, online.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay's first permanent, Black resident
Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
WBAY Green Bay
Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show
Extensive graffiti throughout Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park along with property damage. The snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning created a winter wonderland. How much snow did you get?. Gibraltar fire. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST. A neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant house and called 911. NICU...
WBAY Green Bay
Black History Month kicks off today
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting today, every Wednesday throughout the month of February, we at Action 2 News at Ten will honor those who helped make our viewing area and the nation to what it is these days. According to a local historian, the history of African Americans in...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
Executives explain why it was a necessary decision financially. Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with the killings of two women in Green Bay Sunday admitted to a history of violence against women, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional...
