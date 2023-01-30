ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

What to pack on your next cruise

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Going on a cruise? Packing for a trip out on sea differs from other types of vacations for multiple reasons,...
cruisefever.net

2 Cruise Lines Offering Sweepstakes for Free Cruises

Two cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line and Azamara, have opened sweepstakes where you can enter for the chance to win a free cruise. Pepsi Zero Sugar has teamed up with Cincinnati Bengals All Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to give away a free cruise on Carnival Cruise Line. Chase is the reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Free NFL Rookie of the Year and they want to give rookie cruisers a chance to win a free cruise on a Carnival cruise ship.
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products

Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...

