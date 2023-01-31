ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flavor Flav Admits He Used To Spend Nearly $1 Million A Year On Drugs

At the height of his crack addiction, Flavor Flav was dropping nearly $1 million a year just on drugs alone. During an interview DJ Akademiks posted on Monday, January 30, the Public Enemy rapper took the time to reflect on his road to recovery after surviving his dependency on crack-cocaine. Flav said people in his inner circle weren't aware of his addiction because he hid it from the world. He also admitted exactly how much he would spend on the drug. According to his calculations, he dropped up to $2600 a day on crack for six years.
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond

The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
Singer Summer Walker Welcomed Twins With the Help of Her Famous Doula — Erykah Badu

Singer Summer Walker welcomed her twin babies this week and is sharing how happy she is to have “hella kids” before the age of 30. Walker, 26, took to social media to share a since-deleted video of her at-home birth with doula Erykah Badu. The proud mother of three shared how “proud” she is of herself for welcoming the two healthy babies naturally and shared words of encouragement to other women to stick to their guns if they’re wanting to avoid a C-section delivery.
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction

Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!

OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!

