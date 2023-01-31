At the height of his crack addiction, Flavor Flav was dropping nearly $1 million a year just on drugs alone. During an interview DJ Akademiks posted on Monday, January 30, the Public Enemy rapper took the time to reflect on his road to recovery after surviving his dependency on crack-cocaine. Flav said people in his inner circle weren't aware of his addiction because he hid it from the world. He also admitted exactly how much he would spend on the drug. According to his calculations, he dropped up to $2600 a day on crack for six years.

