Cambridge, MA

Harvard Crimson

Brenda Tindal Appointed Harvard FAS Inaugural Chief Campus Curator

Brenda D. Tindal, who has worked as the executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture since 2021, will be the inaugural chief campus curator for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe. Brenda D. Tindal will serve as the inaugural chief campus curator...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet

Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. ​​​​​​​. Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard-Affiliated Consulting Group to Conduct ‘Equity Audit’ of Cambridge Schools’ Budgeting Process

The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an equity audit by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a Monday meeting. By Julian J. Giordano. The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an “equity audit” by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a joint budget...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Wrestling Defeats Princeton, 20-18, for the First Time in a Decade

Senior captain and Harvard heavyweight Yaraslau Slavikouski battles Princeton's senior Travis Stefanik at 285 lbs on January 21. The Belarus native defeated the Princeton wrestler, securing the Crimson's big win. By Courtesy of Tony DiMarco. After dropping the first match of their Ivy League campaign to No. 5 Cornell, the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ramen Shop WakuWaku Walks Into Harvard Square

WakuWaku Ramen opened a new store in Harvard Square this week at 33 Brattle St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. WakuWaku Ramen & Sake celebrated its grand opening yesterday in an event featuring live music from a DJ and futuristic decor. Located on 33 Brattle St., the Harvard Square location launched...
BOSTON, MA

