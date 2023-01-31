Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Brenda D. Tindal, who has worked as the executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture since 2021, will be the inaugural chief campus curator for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe. Brenda D. Tindal will serve as the inaugural chief campus curator...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
Harvard Crimson
Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a former associate sports editor for The Harvard Crimson and a sports journalist — died on Jan. 20 at age 61. By Courtesy of Susan Knapp McClements. Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a sports journalist at The Harvard Crimson, the...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Divinity School hosted the first of a public online lecture series on the legacies of slavery in religion Monday night. By Truong L. Nguyen. Harvard Divinity School hosted a discussion on the presence of enslavement and enslaved people in early Christian stories at a virtual forum Monday night. The...
Harvard Crimson
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. . Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
Harvard Crimson
The Harvard women's basketball team celebrates after a 68-59 win over neighboring university Boston College back on November 10 at Lavietes Pavillion. The team is currently on a three-game winning streak against Ivy League teams and will take on two more league opponents this weekend. By Samuel M. Bennett. The...
Harvard Crimson
The Institute of Politics' spring 2023 resident fellows were introduced in a JFK Jr. Forum discussion moderated by IOP Interim Director Setti Warren (left). After Director Warren, from left to right: Kristin Amerling, Negah Angha, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Quentin Fulks, Matthew Raymer, and Jason Rezaian. By Addison Y. Liu. The...
Harvard Crimson
Some rooms in the New Quincy residence hall of Quincy House have seen a rodent infestation going back to at least November 2022. By Sami E. Turner. When Harvard Quincy House resident Mia A. Colman ’23-’24 returned to campus for the spring semester, she was surprised to find her bedding in a plastic bag.
Harvard Crimson
Sayed Faisal's death by police has thrown Cambridge into an uproar, leading to protests across the city, confrontations with city officials at public meetings, and the storming of City Hall. Some have charged that his death was an incident of police brutality, racism, and Islamophobia. On the afternoon of Jan....
Harvard Crimson
The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an equity audit by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a Monday meeting. By Julian J. Giordano. The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an “equity audit” by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a joint budget...
Harvard Crimson
Senior captain and Harvard heavyweight Yaraslau Slavikouski battles Princeton's senior Travis Stefanik at 285 lbs on January 21. The Belarus native defeated the Princeton wrestler, securing the Crimson's big win. By Courtesy of Tony DiMarco. After dropping the first match of their Ivy League campaign to No. 5 Cornell, the...
Harvard Crimson
WakuWaku Ramen opened a new store in Harvard Square this week at 33 Brattle St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. WakuWaku Ramen & Sake celebrated its grand opening yesterday in an event featuring live music from a DJ and futuristic decor. Located on 33 Brattle St., the Harvard Square location launched...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard University Dining Services announced Tuesday will roll out updated meal offerings for the spring semester, including new lunch options and international-themed brunches and dinners. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard University Dining Services announced on Tuesday that it will roll out an array of updates to meal offerings for the...
