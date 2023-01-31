Read full article on original website
New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools
A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
St. E. Healthcare, Reds team up to donate $45k in baseball equipment to schools, youth groups
St. Elizabeth Healthcare & Reds distributed $45K of baseball and softball equipment to 19 NKY and Southeast Indiana schools and three youth organizations last week. Participating in the equipment giveaway were St. Elizabeth athletic trainers, high school athletic directors, baseball and softball head coaches; student-athletes from Augusta, Bellevue, Boone County, Campbell County, Dayton, Dixie Heights, Gallatin County, Grant County, Holy Cross, Covington Holmes, Lloyd Memorial, Ludlow, Newport, Newport Central Catholic, Scott, South Ripley, Milan, Switzerland County and Rising Sun High Schools; and representatives from three youth organizations: Ludlow Athletic Club, Bellevue Vets and Grant County Little League.
Governor cuts ribbon on Ancra Cargo’s renovated Hebron headquarters: $8m project, 50 new jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders at Ancra Cargo, a leading designer and manufacturer of cargo securement systems for transportation, to cut the ribbon on the company’s newly renovated headquarters in Hebron Tuesday. The $8 million project has created over 50 new full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the...
Kentucky’s 988 suicide prevention lifeline marks six months, records 26% increase in monthly calls
The 988 service, which allows Kentuckians in crisis to connect with suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse counselors in their area by calling the three-digit number from any phone, is being touted as a success. “It is providing help to more people than ever before,” said Gov. Andy Beshear...
Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission reports lobbyists spent record $24 million in 2022
Spending by lobbyists on members of the Kentucky General Assembly and their staff members hit an all-time high in 2022, according to information released by the Legislative Ethics Commission. Lobbyists spent more than $24 million in their efforts to influence legislation last year, eclipsing the previous high of $23.1 million,...
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to begin in-person cookie booth sales in NKY Friday
The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) will begin in-person cookie booth sales this Friday, February 3 at a variety of locations throughout Northern Kentucky including Florence Mall, The Party Source, Lowes in Florence, Sam’s and WalMart locations on Saturdays and Sundays through March 26. Kentucky Girl...
Kentucky performers have until March 15 to apply for inclusion in KAC’s Performing Artists Directory
Kentucky performers in music, dance, theater and storytelling who are interested in applying for the Kentucky Arts Council’s Performing Artists Directory can do so until March 15. The directory is an adjudicated online roster of performing artists used by in-state and out-of-state presenters and others as a resource for...
Lloyd’s big two just too much for St. Henry in a top-seed-clinching district win between neighbors
Don’t call it a “rivalry,” Lloyd Memorial Coach Michael Walker said Thursday after his Juggernauts’ 64-56 No. 1-district-seed-clinching win against Erlanger rival St. Henry. Not yet. “We’ve got to win a couple more games to make it a rivalry,” Walker said of the two neighboring schools...
Deadline for nominations for ’23 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards is February 24
A reminder that nominations are due by February 24 for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the...
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear urges KY communities to become ‘Recovery Ready’ to fight drug epidemic
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders. Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
Secretary of State reports independent and ‘other’ voter registrations breaks 10% in Kentucky
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that in December, and for the first time ever, Kentucky voter registrations under “other” political affiliations (those who are not registered as either Democrats or Republicans) has broken the 10% mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register. At...
KDE accepting applications from school students for 2023-2024 Commissioners Student Advisory Council
Applications are now available for positions on the 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council (CSAC), a group that provides input to Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. The group meets monthly with Glass and Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff to discuss how decisions made at the state level are...
KY Department of Revenue to begin processing 2022 individual income tax returns on February 6
The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) began accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns on January 23, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, with processing of Kentucky returns scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 6. Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers...
Deadline to apply for KYTC engineering and construction scholarships is February 1
With the Feb. 1 deadline to apply for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships fast approaching, it’s still not too late to apply for up to $59,000 in college financial assistance. The Transportation Cabinet offers scholarships for high school or current college students seeking a civil engineering degree or a construction...
Bill Straub: Comer is up to his neck in ‘brown gold,’ determined to get in deeper; but no civil rights
Interesting article in The Guardian recently (hat tip to my friend Art Jester for pointing it out) about what is euphemistically referred to as “brown gold” – the increasingly lucrative use of farm manure for energy generation purposes. The revelation should very well interest our own Monroe...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 2022 Kentucky deer season produces fourth highest harvest numbers in a decade
Kentucky’s 2022 white-tailed deer season lived up to expectations with a harvest increase. “The 2022 deer season harvest was the fourth highest in the last decade,” said Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson. “It exceeded the 10-year average by about 2,000 deer.”. During the 136-day season, which ended...
Feb. 8 NKY History Hour to offer a cruise through star-studded past of KY’s most famous Rolls-Royce
Northern Kentucky is no stranger to Hollywood. Big-name entertainers such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra performed at the “showplace of the midwest,” the Beverly Hills Supper Club in the 1950s and recently, two-time Oscar-winning actor, Robert DeNiro was in town portraying a mob boss on the streets of Covington for an upcoming Warner Bros. film.
