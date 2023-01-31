A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.

