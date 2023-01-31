ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools

A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
St. E. Healthcare, Reds team up to donate $45k in baseball equipment to schools, youth groups

St. Elizabeth Healthcare & Reds distributed $45K of baseball and softball equipment to 19 NKY and Southeast Indiana schools and three youth organizations last week. Participating in the equipment giveaway were St. Elizabeth athletic trainers, high school athletic directors, baseball and softball head coaches; student-athletes from Augusta, Bellevue, Boone County, Campbell County, Dayton, Dixie Heights, Gallatin County, Grant County, Holy Cross, Covington Holmes, Lloyd Memorial, Ludlow, Newport, Newport Central Catholic, Scott, South Ripley, Milan, Switzerland County and Rising Sun High Schools; and representatives from three youth organizations: Ludlow Athletic Club, Bellevue Vets and Grant County Little League.
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders. Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
Feb. 8 NKY History Hour to offer a cruise through star-studded past of KY’s most famous Rolls-Royce

Northern Kentucky is no stranger to Hollywood. Big-name entertainers such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra performed at the “showplace of the midwest,” the Beverly Hills Supper Club in the 1950s and recently, two-time Oscar-winning actor, Robert DeNiro was in town portraying a mob boss on the streets of Covington for an upcoming Warner Bros. film.
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

