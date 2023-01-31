ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals

A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Our Rich History: Historical perspective and focus — the fine arts at Villa Madonna College

Part 80 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. Founded in 1921, Villa Madonna College (VMC) evolved from a Benedictine teachers’ college to a diocesan women’s college staffed by three Catholic women’s religious orders, and then to a coeducational institution after World War II. In the interim, the Great Depression of the 1930s plummeted the world into economic calamity. Then, World War II erupted, the most disastrous conflict in human history, ending in the detonation of the world’s first nuclear weapons. Beset by the trials and tribulations of the world, colleges and universities throughout the United States hunkered down, and did their best to keep their doors open. Not all institutions would survive the economic and political roller coaster rides of the early twentieth century.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

