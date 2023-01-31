Part 80 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. Founded in 1921, Villa Madonna College (VMC) evolved from a Benedictine teachers’ college to a diocesan women’s college staffed by three Catholic women’s religious orders, and then to a coeducational institution after World War II. In the interim, the Great Depression of the 1930s plummeted the world into economic calamity. Then, World War II erupted, the most disastrous conflict in human history, ending in the detonation of the world’s first nuclear weapons. Beset by the trials and tribulations of the world, colleges and universities throughout the United States hunkered down, and did their best to keep their doors open. Not all institutions would survive the economic and political roller coaster rides of the early twentieth century.

