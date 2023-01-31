Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Another large retail store closing in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND GOES AFTER REPORTER, LEAFS YOUTUBER IN LATEST RANT; BASHES MARNER'S SKATES
Whatever's been going on with Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins for the last couple of days, I'm all here for it. Marchand, who rarely uses his social media accounts, has been firing off a bunch of Tweets since Monday, usually replies aimed at statements he doesn't like. On Wednesday afternoon, he decided to go after a reporter, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs Youtuber and superfan Steve 'Dangle' Glynn.
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
markerzone.com
NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON
When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS
Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
markerzone.com
WATCH - GREAT RINKSIDE VIEW OF WAYNE SIMMONDS CHUCKING HAMMERS AT A.J. GREER
In case there was any doubt, Wayne Simmonds still has it. Simmonds dropped the gloves with Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer and immediately caught him with a big time right cross. Once Greer was stunned, Simmonds started unloading everything he could. What a great view for a big-time tilt.
markerzone.com
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
markerzone.com
FRUSTRATED CANUCKS FAN'S OBITUARY GETS IN ONE LAST DIG AT THE TEAM
Hockey fandom can be a roller coaster ride. One season your team is pushing for a playoff spot, and the next everything can fall apart. The last two seasons for the Vancouver Canucks have been full on fall apart mode, with the team seemingly disintegrating right before fans' eyes. One of them has used his obituary to get in a dig at the team for one last time.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN HAS SOME HIGH PRAISE FOR OILERS SUPERSTAR CONNOR MCDAVID
Despite how people feel about the event, the NHL's All-Star Weekend always brings the best players in the game together and it can provide some pretty special moments on and off the ice. During Thursday's media day ahead of All-Star Weekend, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin was full of praise...
markerzone.com
FORMER JETS FIRST-ROUNDER SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION IN FINLAND, ENDING ANY POTENTIAL RETURN TO WINNIPEG
Last summer, Winnipeg Jets 2017 first round pick (24th overall) Kristian Vesalainen became a restricted free agent and with limited opportunities to get consistent minutes in the NHL, he opted to head to Europe, signing with the Malmo Redhawks (SHL). After 15 games with Malmo, he moved to his homeland,...
markerzone.com
BEST LANDING SPOTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD NEXT SEASON
The Jackets looked promising coming off a strong off-season, including the signing of Johnny Gaudreau to a massive contract, but the season has gone anything but planned. Columbus has Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Cole Sillinger down the middle, but none of them really have the top center potential like Bedard does. A line of Gaudreau-Bedard-Laine would be deadly for years to come and one that Jackets fans would die for.
markerzone.com
BO HORVAT'S WILD WEEK TAKES AN INTERESTING TURN
On Monday, the Vancouver Canucks shipped captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. At the time of the trade, the thoughts of many fans were on the year's of solid service the London (Ontario) native brought to the Vancouver Canucks, but then came the question: what happens with Horvat's appearance at NHL All-Star Weekend?
Comments / 1