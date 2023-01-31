Read full article on original website
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
BRAD MARCHAND GOES AFTER REPORTER, LEAFS YOUTUBER IN LATEST RANT; BASHES MARNER'S SKATES
Whatever's been going on with Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins for the last couple of days, I'm all here for it. Marchand, who rarely uses his social media accounts, has been firing off a bunch of Tweets since Monday, usually replies aimed at statements he doesn't like. On Wednesday afternoon, he decided to go after a reporter, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs Youtuber and superfan Steve 'Dangle' Glynn.
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision
One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
Do Bruins, Maple Leafs Trash Talk? Brad Marchand Gives Hilarious Answer
It’s an Original Six matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night and a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins ride into the contest on a three-game losing streak, but Boston is not letting it keep it down when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON
When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies
One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies
The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
