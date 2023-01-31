Read full article on original website
RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS
Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
A COMPLETE LIST OF MAN GAMES LOST BY NHL TEAM SO FAR THIS SEASON
Injuries take a major toll on an NHL team. For some, it can be the difference between making the post season and ending up in the draft lottery when everything is said and done. With that in mind, the Twitter account NHLInjuryViz has compiled a list of the man games lost per team in the NHL this season up to the All-Star break. For some on the list, it's been a major factor in where they stand at the moment.
BRAD MARCHAND GOES AFTER REPORTER, LEAFS YOUTUBER IN LATEST RANT; BASHES MARNER'S SKATES
Whatever's been going on with Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins for the last couple of days, I'm all here for it. Marchand, who rarely uses his social media accounts, has been firing off a bunch of Tweets since Monday, usually replies aimed at statements he doesn't like. On Wednesday afternoon, he decided to go after a reporter, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs Youtuber and superfan Steve 'Dangle' Glynn.
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
LARKIN SAYS HE WANTS TO REMAIN A RED WING DESPITE UNCERTAINTY OVER FUTURE IN DETROIT
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is set to sit down with his agent Pat Brisson this weekend, amid the NHL All-Star festivities, to discuss his options going forward. The pending unrestricted free agent told reporters on Thursday that he wants to remain a Red Wing, but negotiations on an extension need to be done.
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
MAPLE LEAFS' BUNTING FREAKS OUT ON THE BENCH AFTER MISSED CALL
Officials are not perfect people. We know this, but as fans we seldom expect perfection. At the bare minimum, the expectation is that they are decent at their jobs. When they fail to do so, people get upset. None more so than players and coaches on the receiving end of...
Morenz death led to NHL holding charity All-Star Game in 1937
Canadiens legend died after collision in game against Black Hawks. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven." shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week -- to coincide with the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS)-- Fischler reaches back 85 years for a story about one of the earliest All-Star games involving NHL players.
NHL REVEALS PARTICIPANTS FOR EACH EVENT AT 2023 ALL-STAR SKILLS COMPETITION
The National Hockey League has announced which players will be participating at each event during the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night in South Florida. Along with the traditional four events, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater and the Breakaway Challenge, the NHL has three unique events, including two which will take place outdoors. The two that will be outdoors are: NHL Splash Shot and NHL Pitch N' Puck, with the other new event called, NHL Tendy Tandem.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS SUFFER MASSIVE BLOW AS MARK STONE GOES UNDER THE KNIFE
The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Wednesday that captain Mark Stone will be out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery on Tuesday. He initially suffered the injury in early January, with the team listing him as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The Golden Knights said that after going through rehab on his back, he suffered a setback which led to Tuesday's surgery.
