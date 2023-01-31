Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
FREE Chicken Wings For All Buffalonians From Major Company
You may or may not like this. Former Buffalo Bills' Fred Jackon is hosting the event. You can get free chicken wings this weekend in downtown Buffalo. There are two catches though and you might actually prefer the first, dramatic option rather than the second one. Hidden Valley Ranch is...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Extra Extra Pizza is Buffalo’s First Tipless Pizzeria Bringing Proper Pours & Happy Vibes
Maybe you care that the new Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood is a worker-owned cooperative. Maybe you care that the pizzeria has taken a principled stand against tipping. Or maybe you don’t. Pizzerias, for the most part, are utilitarian. You go to them wanting something...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Buffalo Kitchen Club Brings Elevated Nightlife & Weekend Brunch to Elmwood
The stretch of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo between Utica and Bryant streets used to be a go-to for drinking and dining, but this part of the Elmwood Village has been through an identity crisis in recent years. Hopefully, that changes with the recent opening of Buffalo Kitchen Club. Owned and...
You’ll Want To Buy This Triangle House For Sale In Buffalo New York
If you love triangles, and honestly who doesn't, you'll love this triangle themed house for sale in Buffalo. Honestly, in the right light and acute angle, this house has it's charm. It's nicknamed the Triangle House, and for good reason. It would be pointless to not share the address: 133 School St, Buffalo, NY 14213.
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods
Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
University at Buffalo to offer free CDL permit test prep classes
The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center will offer free CDL permit test prep in Class A and B.
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca
There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
South Buffalo fire causes over $200,000 in damage
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
Frostbite, hypothermia, frozen water pipes big concerns for Erie County officials amid Arctic Blast
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County officials say they’re working with local utility companies to prepare for the brutal cold that’s expected from Thursday night into Saturday. Frostbite, hypothermia, and frozen water pipes are all top concerns. Obviously, the message is to prepare for the cold, dress warm, and stay inside if you can. Check […]
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Buffalo Public Schools change course and decide to cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools have changed course and decided to close schools on Friday, Feb. 3 due to the cold temperatures and cancel classes for students and staff. They originally announced they would do remote learning in the morning before deciding to close down completely in...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
wnymedia.net
Did you miss Nick Langworthy get schooled by Maxine Waters yesterday? Don’t worry we saved it for you
WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
