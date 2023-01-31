ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Suspicious Incidents At The Dallas Zoo In One Month

A Lot Of Wild Things Keep Happening At The Dallas Zoo Over The Last Few Weeks And Folks Are Trying To Figure Out What's Going On. The Dallas Zoo is known as one of the top Zoos in the Country but over the last few weeks, lots of weird and suspicious things have been happening including animals escaping their enclosures, and the mysterious deaths of other animals.
