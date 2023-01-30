If you’re just beginning your wedding planning journey, you may not have even thought about a honeymoon yet. But if the idea of requesting a bunch of time off right after taking vacation days for your actual wedding seems a little daunting? Let me introduce you to the concept of a minimoon, which has gained popularity in recent years as an alternative to—or teaser of—a longer, more traditional honeymoon. Most minimoons take place right after the wedding, and to a destination close by. Taking more of a “honeymoon is a state of mind” approach, however, my fiancé and I decided to have a minimoon in Marrakech three months before our actual ceremony in April.

13 HOURS AGO