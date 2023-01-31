Read full article on original website
Morenz death led to NHL holding charity All-Star Game in 1937
Canadiens legend died after collision in game against Black Hawks. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven." shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week -- to coincide with the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS)-- Fischler reaches back 85 years for a story about one of the earliest All-Star games involving NHL players.
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
Ruslan Iskhakov Added to AHL All-Star Classic
Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points) The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
Sandin Pellikka proving he picked right sport ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Defenseman prospect shifted from cross-country skiing to hockey after present from grandfather. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Axel Sandin Pellikka can...
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
Hurricanes rally for OT victory after Kings blow 3-goal lead in 3rd
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored on the power play with 54 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Aho one-timed a pass from Brent Burns in the right face-off circle to extend his...
All-Star Day One Recap
Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck have touched down in Florida!. Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck have touched down in Florida! The pair spoke to the media on Thursday with the All-Star veteran Hellebuyck sporting a stylish shirt. Watch his media availability below:. It was announced on Thursday that first-time all-star...
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
All-Star Weekend alumni game has unlikely hat trick, Luongo at forward
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- For Peter Worrell, the Coral Springs Hockey Festival and Alumni Game can be summarized in one word. "For guys I played with, guys I played against, guys that I got to watch after I retired, it was a lot of fun to be out there," said Worrell, a forward who played six of his seven NHL seasons for the Florida Panthers from 1997 to 2003. "I thought the pace was pretty good. I'm just happy I made it through the whole game, to be honest."
All-Stars Appreciate Nelson and Sorokin
Bo Horvat, Andrei Svechnikov and Andrei Vasilevskiy weigh in on Brock Nelson and Ilya Sorokin. Sitting at a podium just off Fort Lauderdale Beach, Brock Nelson was both literally getting his day in the sun and figuratively. Nelson is a first-time All-Star, one of three New York Islanders to represent...
All-Star Profile: Andrei Svechnikov
RALEIGH, NC. - Andrei Svechnikov's status as an All-Star was all but cemented before the 2022 calendar year came to a close. With 19 goals in his first 36 games of the season, the 22-year-old's first "half" of the season couldn't have gotten off to a hotter start. #37 began...
#AskKrenner: All-Star break edition
I know we're all a bit biased, but which bolt(s) do you wish could also attend all star weekend?. The initial selection process had one player from each team selected. Each team consists of 11 All-Stars, leaving three spots open for two skaters and one goaltender. The final three players added for the Atlantic Division were Andrei Vasilevskiy, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak.
ALL-STAR: All content from 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
EdmontonOilers.com and Oilers TV are on-site at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida where Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Stuart Skinner will represent the Oilers and compete for the Pacific Division. McDavid and Draisaitl will both participate in Accuracy Shooting at Friday's Skills Competition, while Skinner will take...
Ovechkin, Crosby to team up for breakaway challenge at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will try to work some magic together when they team up in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
