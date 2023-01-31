Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 1/31

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Jan. 20 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Boxer/“pit bull” mix, brown brindle and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression; stray taken to shelter Jan. 8 by Jacquelyn Vasquez, Kingsbury Avenue, Toledo, from the 4300 block of Kingsbury Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown brindle male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up by a control officer Jan. 10 at 831 Willow Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression; stray taken to shelter Jan. 8 by John Gibbs, Omar Avenue, Washington Township, from the 500 block of Walden Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull”/Labrador retriever mix, black and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite attempts); surrendered Jan. 20 by Kimberly Ferguson, Forsythe Street, Toledo.

Yorkshire terrier, tan female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (15 years old, heart failure); surrendered Jan. 20 by Taylor Olds, Canton Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Jan. 20 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” tricolor female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 18 by Richard Black, of Chase Street, Toledo, from the 2900 block of Chase Street, Toledo.

Dutch shepherd mix, yellow brindle and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Dec. 29 at 2841 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo.

Australian shepherd mix, tricolor female; stray taken to shelter Jan. 12 by Ashley VanderMeer, Rohr Drive, Toledo, from the 1000 block of Clay Avenue, Toledo.

