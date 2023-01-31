ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Mislabeled caucus

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfFJX_0kWxSm6000

In the interest of truth-in-advertising, the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus should change its name back to what it was when the group was founded in 1967: Black Elected Democrats of Ohio.

Newly elected Rep. Josh Williams (R., Oregon), the only African-American in the Ohio House Republican caucus, has been barred from membership in the legislative caucus which claims to be devoted to improvement of all Ohio minority communities.

Read more Blade editorials

To keep Mr. Williams out, the caucus changed its bylaws to restrict membership solely to Democrats. Instead, the caucus proposes to create a subgroup called the Black Policy Caucus to which they’ve invited the first-term GOP lawmaker, kind of like the back of the bus. Mr. Williams is not interested in second-class citizenship, and the caucus should be ashamed for advancing the concept.

Mr. Williams points out that Democrats are not the only voice for Black representation. He says that the OLBC has blown the chance to advocate meaningful change through having a Black member in the majority party caucus. He is correct in his assessment that a strictly Democratic caucus weakens the advocacy mission by making it transparently partisan.

In Toledo, the Democratic subversion of the Black advocacy mission OLBC claims was made apparent by an Oct. 8th meet-the-candidates event restricted to Democrats Paula Hicks-Hudson, Elgin Rogers, and Erika White. Mr. Williams was the only local Black candidate for state office left out of the event aimed at Black voters.

There is no doubt Mr. Williams would bring a great deal of talent and energy to the Ohio Black Legislative Caucus, and it was ill-advised to turn a race-based organization into a one-party only body. But if they’re going to do that, the caucus at least should be honest and change its name back to Black Elected Democrats of Ohio, because the group certainly doesn’t represent all minorities serving in the Ohio General Assembly.

Better, if the OLBC is truly interested in advancing Ohio minorities as opposed to electing Ohio Democrats, it will amend the bylaws and roll out the red carpet to welcome Mr. Williams.

Comments / 1

Related
acluohio.org

HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?

On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding

The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […] The post Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory

You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

State of the State: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

ODNR tackles fracking on public lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy