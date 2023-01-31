Editorial: Mislabeled caucus

In the interest of truth-in-advertising, the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus should change its name back to what it was when the group was founded in 1967: Black Elected Democrats of Ohio.

Newly elected Rep. Josh Williams (R., Oregon), the only African-American in the Ohio House Republican caucus, has been barred from membership in the legislative caucus which claims to be devoted to improvement of all Ohio minority communities.

To keep Mr. Williams out, the caucus changed its bylaws to restrict membership solely to Democrats. Instead, the caucus proposes to create a subgroup called the Black Policy Caucus to which they’ve invited the first-term GOP lawmaker, kind of like the back of the bus. Mr. Williams is not interested in second-class citizenship, and the caucus should be ashamed for advancing the concept.

Mr. Williams points out that Democrats are not the only voice for Black representation. He says that the OLBC has blown the chance to advocate meaningful change through having a Black member in the majority party caucus. He is correct in his assessment that a strictly Democratic caucus weakens the advocacy mission by making it transparently partisan.

In Toledo, the Democratic subversion of the Black advocacy mission OLBC claims was made apparent by an Oct. 8th meet-the-candidates event restricted to Democrats Paula Hicks-Hudson, Elgin Rogers, and Erika White. Mr. Williams was the only local Black candidate for state office left out of the event aimed at Black voters.

There is no doubt Mr. Williams would bring a great deal of talent and energy to the Ohio Black Legislative Caucus, and it was ill-advised to turn a race-based organization into a one-party only body. But if they’re going to do that, the caucus at least should be honest and change its name back to Black Elected Democrats of Ohio, because the group certainly doesn’t represent all minorities serving in the Ohio General Assembly.

Better, if the OLBC is truly interested in advancing Ohio minorities as opposed to electing Ohio Democrats, it will amend the bylaws and roll out the red carpet to welcome Mr. Williams.