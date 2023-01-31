Editorial: Defund police brutality

The shocking video of a gang of police officers beating to death a civilian has shaken America’s confidence in law enforcement and must generate a lasting corrective.

After the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis in 2020, a movement flourished to “defund the police.” It was extinguished because it was a dangerous and stupid slogan.

Given the level of gun and drug-related violence in our neighborhoods, no responsible person wants to see real law enforcement cut or defunded. However, there can be no justification for the abuse of authority by these officers.

As after the killing of George Floyd by police officers, in the weeks and months ahead, the public and media will demand that politicians figure out what it is in police training or management that appears to give permission for unjustified police violence. This time, it needs to end in results, instead of recriminations over a stupid slogan and equally stupid violent protests.

On the same weekend that the video of Tyre Nichols’ beating was released, the public also saw the video of the break-in of Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s San Francisco home. That video began with police asking what was going on, as they confronted two people, Mr. Pelosi and his attacker, both gripping the handle of a hammer.

Those officers’ civil inquiries turned instantly into aggression when Mr. Pelosi was attacked. Within seconds they had the attacker on the floor and in handcuffs. They probably saved Mr. Pelosi’s life. We want that in officers. We want them to respond to assaults on innocent people the way the San Francisco officers did — with appropriate force and no more. What happened in Memphis was so far outside the norm that it raises questions about what kind of people we are, or are becoming.

We need to know why Black people appear to be disproportionately the subjects of police violence — including by Black police officers, as was the case in Memphis.

The only solution hinted at so far was stepping back from SCORPION-like police units. Memphis’ SCORPION — Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods — on paper seemed to be what a crime-beset city needed. SCORPION’s mission was to put street crime out of business.

We need to know how the members of this unit got the idea that they could beat to death an unresisting man — someone who the police have not even said why he was stopped. Adding to our confusion and disbelief is that emergency medical responders stood by and virtually ignored the injured man for precious, critical minutes.

It appears that law enforcement in Memphis has risen — or sunk — to a new level of hostility with the community it serves. All states, cities, townships, and counties that employ police departments should search their policies and practices for anyone or anything that gives license to abuse of authority. We need to defund police brutality.