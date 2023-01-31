Daily Log: 1/31
Births
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Lindsey and William Keller, Woodville, girl, Jan. 26.
Amber Folkema, Delta, Ohio, girl, Jan. 27.
Jessica Bee, Rossford, boy, Jan. 27.
Shelby and Steven Rowland, Temperance, girl, Jan. 27.
Jessica Gallon and John Mowrey, Toledo, girl, Jan. 27.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Chelsea and Josh Baker, Petersburg, boy, Jan. 27.
Hailey Bechtel, Ottawa Hills, boy, Jan. 27.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Allie and Cody Carena, Sylvania, girl, Jan. 23.
Aquilat King and Daniel Jackson, Toledo, boy, Jan. 25.
Caroline and Brett Westhoven, Delta, Ohio, boy, Jan. 25.
Amanda and Gess McGee III, Toledo, girl, Jan. 25.
Madison Woerner, Toledo, girl, Jan. 26.
Natasha and Jacob Boswell, Willard, Ohio, girl, Jan. 26.
Brittany and Michael Matyas, Toledo, boy, Jan. 26.
Mickayla and Brandon Williamson, Toledo, boy, Jan. 26.
Stephanie Zaborski, Toledo, girl, Jan. 27.
Jessica Roberts, Toledo, boy, Jan. 27.
Sarah and Joseph Betancourt, Waterville, boy, Jan. 27.
Emily and Nicholas Mowen, Bowing Green, girl, Jan. 28.
Amanda and Justin Dionyssiou, Toledo, girl, Jan. 28.
Mahdieh and Timothy Bowen, Toledo, girl, Jan. 29.
Betsy and Michael Johnson, Adrian, boy, Jan. 29.
