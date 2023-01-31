ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log: 1/31

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Lindsey and William Keller, Woodville, girl, Jan. 26.

Amber Folkema, Delta, Ohio, girl, Jan. 27.

Jessica Bee, Rossford, boy, Jan. 27.

Shelby and Steven Rowland, Temperance, girl, Jan. 27.

Jessica Gallon and John Mowrey, Toledo, girl, Jan. 27.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Chelsea and Josh Baker, Petersburg, boy, Jan. 27.

Hailey Bechtel, Ottawa Hills, boy, Jan. 27.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Allie and Cody Carena, Sylvania, girl, Jan. 23.

Aquilat King and Daniel Jackson, Toledo, boy, Jan. 25.

Caroline and Brett Westhoven, Delta, Ohio, boy, Jan. 25.

Amanda and Gess McGee III, Toledo, girl, Jan. 25.

Madison Woerner, Toledo, girl, Jan. 26.

Natasha and Jacob Boswell, Willard, Ohio, girl, Jan. 26.

Brittany and Michael Matyas, Toledo, boy, Jan. 26.

Mickayla and Brandon Williamson, Toledo, boy, Jan. 26.

Stephanie Zaborski, Toledo, girl, Jan. 27.

Jessica Roberts, Toledo, boy, Jan. 27.

Sarah and Joseph Betancourt, Waterville, boy, Jan. 27.

Emily and Nicholas Mowen, Bowing Green, girl, Jan. 28.

Amanda and Justin Dionyssiou, Toledo, girl, Jan. 28.

Mahdieh and Timothy Bowen, Toledo, girl, Jan. 29.

Betsy and Michael Johnson, Adrian, boy, Jan. 29.

WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Ashes stolen from car in Toledo have been returned

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
TOLEDO, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Places to visit in Toledo, OH. There are plenty of things to do in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the western tip of Lake Erie, this town is home to the Toledo Museum of Art, a children’s science museum, and more. From museums to outdoor activities, there are many great things to do. In addition, the city is also home to a thriving jazz culture.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire crews told 13abc that a paper...
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

One man found not guilty in man’s death at Toledo motel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was found not guilty Thursday in relation to the 2021 death of a 53-year-old man. According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged. Lawson, alongside Sarah Bowlus-Houck, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in Dec. 2021. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
