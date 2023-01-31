ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Editorial: Smack talk lesson

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mz73j_0kWxSjRp00

One of the most unfortunate changes in U.S. athletic culture is the decline of sportsmanship.

Nowadays “smack talk,” defined as boastful or insulting speech, especially as intended to demoralize or humiliate an opponent, is celebrated as a competitive skill and thus encouraged in the quest for victory. And of course, smack talk is not confined to the field of play. An example of wretched excess, soon to be a classic, comes from Cincinnati City Hall.

Read more Blade editorials

Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a proclamation, which he read on camera, calling for a paternity test to determine if Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a play on that smack-talk chestnut, “who’s your daddy?”

More than 5 million people watched the mayor’s video, and it was quoted in media reports across the land.

But, when the Bengals lost a heartbreaker in the AFC Championship on Sunday night, Kansas City players made it clear they had taken offense to the insult. At the Chiefs’ trophy ceremony, tight end Travis Kelce, a University of Cincinnati alumnus, roared, “I have some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth.”

Smack talk is poor sportsmanship, and in this case, it motivated Cincinnati’s opponent. Mr. Pureval is who ended up getting smacked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

Fantasy baseball: Look to grab Cleveland's Bell, Zunino

The Cleveland Guardians franchise has never had much luck with free-agent signings. In the recent past, outfielder Michael Bourn and outfielder/first baseman Nick Swisher were OK, but didn't live up to their past performance. Before that, starting pitchers Jack McDowell in 1996, and Chuck Finley in 2000 didn't move the needle. And Cleveland baseball fans don't even want to talk about signing free agent first baseman Keith Hernandez in 1990. Injuries took their toll on Hernandez, who hit .200 in 43 games with one home run before he was shelved in August that year.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

Jimmy Butler scores 23 as Heat hold off Cavaliers 100-97

CLEVELAND — Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat showed their experience down the stretch in a 100-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Caleb Martin scored 18 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds, and Tyler Herro also scored 18 for the Heat, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the fifth-place Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings. Butler, who has been slowed by injuries much of the season, hit a short jumper to put the Heat up 98-93 with 1:23 left, and his free throw kept the Heat up by five with 12 seconds left. But Darius Garland hit a 3-pointer to pull the Cavs within 99-97 with 8.7 seconds remaining.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

Walleye forward Bliss named ECHL's rookie of the month

Walleye forward Trenton Bliss has been named the ECHL's rookie of the month for January. Bliss, a native of Appleton, Wis., tallied 18 points in just 13 games last month. The 24-year-old scored seven goals to go along with 11 assists, leading all ECHL rookies in scoring. The left winger also helped lead the Walleye to a 10-3-0 record in January. Bliss picked up at least one point in 12 of Toledo’s 13 contests. He also scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Toledo’s 2-1 road victory at Cincinnati on Jan. 11. He posted five multiple-point efforts including a three-point night (1 G, 2 A) on Jan. 7 at Fort Wayne.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy