Editorial: Smack talk lesson

One of the most unfortunate changes in U.S. athletic culture is the decline of sportsmanship.

Nowadays “smack talk,” defined as boastful or insulting speech, especially as intended to demoralize or humiliate an opponent, is celebrated as a competitive skill and thus encouraged in the quest for victory. And of course, smack talk is not confined to the field of play. An example of wretched excess, soon to be a classic, comes from Cincinnati City Hall.

Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a proclamation, which he read on camera, calling for a paternity test to determine if Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a play on that smack-talk chestnut, “who’s your daddy?”

More than 5 million people watched the mayor’s video, and it was quoted in media reports across the land.

But, when the Bengals lost a heartbreaker in the AFC Championship on Sunday night, Kansas City players made it clear they had taken offense to the insult. At the Chiefs’ trophy ceremony, tight end Travis Kelce, a University of Cincinnati alumnus, roared, “I have some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth.”

Smack talk is poor sportsmanship, and in this case, it motivated Cincinnati’s opponent. Mr. Pureval is who ended up getting smacked.