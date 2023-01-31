Read full article on original website
247Sports
Composite four-star Kari Jackson names top seven
West Bloomfield (Mich.) linebacker Kari Jackson has named a top seven of UCF, Cincinnati, Missouri, Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Stanford. Jackson, a 247Sports Composite four-star in the 2024 class, has narrowed down from a list of 24 offers. He most recently visited Penn State and Wisconsin. He says Stanford,...
'Like my big bro, for real': four-star Texas 2024 WR Baesa inspired to ASU pledge by Samples
National Signing Day 2023 had not even ended before Arizona State picked up a commitment from a four-star wide receiver out of Texas, its first member of the class. Elijah Baesa, the No. 48 overall wide receiver and No. 58 prospect in the state at Mesquite High School, announced his decision just about an hour after ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham finished talking with members of the Valley Athletic Booster Club at Sun Devil Stadium to discuss the program's 2023 haul.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering Lamar
Naming the capital city in tribute to Texas colonizer Stephen F. Austin was certainly fitting, but Austin could just as well been named Lamar in honor of a Georgia-born newspaperman with a penchant for poetry and grandiose thinking. Mirabeau B. Lamar came to Texas in 1835 intending to write its...
txktoday.com
Seven Texas High Students Signed on National Signing Day
Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges nationwide on National Signing Day. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field. Athletes signing include:. Football:. Briley Barron (San Diego State University – San...
The 5 Greatest Guitarists EVER Born or Bred in Texas
Try and guess who you think makes the TOP of this list of Texas guitar greats. The Lone Star State has produced some of the most iconic and influential guitarists in the history of music. Luckily, guitarworld.com took their loving time and compiled a list to prove just that. Check...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
DALLAS — (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department. More...
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
3 Highland Lakes golf courses among best in Texas
GolfPass ranked three Highland Lakes courses as top places to tee off in Texas in its 2023 Golfers' Choice list. The rankings are based on golfer-submitted ratings and reviews throughout the year. On the list are No. 10 Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, No. 15 Hidden Falls Golf Course...
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
The Weather Channel
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains
Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Winter Storm Mara's icy side is...
More rounds of freezing rain and ice expected across the South after already deadly road conditions
Authorities in Texas responded to hundreds of accident-related calls Tuesday as an ice storm wreaks havoc on the roads and threatens parts of the South and central US with ice and sleet for at least another day.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) -- It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
PHOTOS: Iced trees snap, transformers blow in Central Texas
Central Texas will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning due to a significant ice threat.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
