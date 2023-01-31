ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Composite four-star Kari Jackson names top seven

West Bloomfield (Mich.) linebacker Kari Jackson has named a top seven of UCF, Cincinnati, Missouri, Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Stanford. Jackson, a 247Sports Composite four-star in the 2024 class, has narrowed down from a list of 24 offers. He most recently visited Penn State and Wisconsin. He says Stanford,...
'Like my big bro, for real': four-star Texas 2024 WR Baesa inspired to ASU pledge by Samples

National Signing Day 2023 had not even ended before Arizona State picked up a commitment from a four-star wide receiver out of Texas, its first member of the class. Elijah Baesa, the No. 48 overall wide receiver and No. 58 prospect in the state at Mesquite High School, announced his decision just about an hour after ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham finished talking with members of the Valley Athletic Booster Club at Sun Devil Stadium to discuss the program's 2023 haul.
Texas Tales: Remembering Lamar

Naming the capital city in tribute to Texas colonizer Stephen F. Austin was certainly fitting, but Austin could just as well been named Lamar in honor of a Georgia-born newspaperman with a penchant for poetry and grandiose thinking. Mirabeau B. Lamar came to Texas in 1835 intending to write its...
Seven Texas High Students Signed on National Signing Day

Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges nationwide on National Signing Day. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field. Athletes signing include:. Football:. Briley Barron (San Diego State University – San...
The 5 Greatest Guitarists EVER Born or Bred in Texas

Try and guess who you think makes the TOP of this list of Texas guitar greats. The Lone Star State has produced some of the most iconic and influential guitarists in the history of music. Luckily, guitarworld.com took their loving time and compiled a list to prove just that. Check...
3 Highland Lakes golf courses among best in Texas

GolfPass ranked three Highland Lakes courses as top places to tee off in Texas in its 2023 Golfers' Choice list. The rankings are based on golfer-submitted ratings and reviews throughout the year. On the list are No. 10 Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, No. 15 Hidden Falls Golf Course...
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains

Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. W​inter Storm Mara's icy side is...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
