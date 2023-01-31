ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCBD

First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday as the latest winter storm moves into Texas with a wintry mix and more travel problems. I expect the light wintry mix after midnight, increasing in real coverage and intensity tomorrow in the late morning and continuing into Thursday morning. The precipitation will be moving out of the area by early Thursday but travel problems will continue through mid-day Thursday, if not longer.
kacu.org

Stay home if you can, more messy weather coming our way

Schools around the Big Country have cancelled classes Tuesday anticipating the wintery mix that moved into the area Monday will continue to make travel challenging. Forecasters say the Big Country can expect to see more freezing rain and a chance of sleet. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature will stay below freezing for the next couple of days, and the precipitation will stick to bridges and overpasses. National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick McCullaugh says the region can expect a heavier, concentrated freezing rain and sleet, possibly a quarter to a half inch of ice, "The big thing, the big time were most concerned about is the heavy precipitation, just sleet, freezing rain, little freezing drizzle, that type of thing.”
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
hornfm.com

Winter Storm Advisory Updates

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost all of Central Texas starting Monday morning until around noon on Wednesday. Everyone is advised to stay home and off of the roads as temperatures continue to drop, increasing icing threats. Here is a list of school districts in Central Texas...
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
KVUE

Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
The Verge

Why hundreds of thousands of Texans lost power in another cold snap

Power outages hit hundreds of thousands of Texans during a winter storm this week, bringing to mind deadly blackouts the state suffered in a 2021 cold spell. More than 400,000 customers had no electricity today as the icy storm that started Monday entered its final stretch. This week’s blackouts, however,...
Ash Jurberg

Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid

As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
brownwoodnews.com

February is romance time – especially for skunks

February is known for Valentine’s Day. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, February is also the prime month for breeding season for skunks in Texas. The most common species of skunk in our part of the state is the striped skunk. They have two white stripes on their backs that join in the neck region. They have five toes on each foot. Striped skunks construct their homes wherever a convenient place is found. Striped skunks are gregarious, living in families from the time the young are old enough to walk until they are able to fend for themselves.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
CBS DFW

How to know the difference between a local power outage and rolling blackouts

Many Texans could see freezing temperatures and ice this week. The National Weather Service has forecast freezing rain, sleet or ice on roads in much of Central, North and West Texas from Monday through Wednesday morning. Other parts of the state, including the Panhandle and Coastal Plains, are expected to see freezing or below-freezing temperatures. El Paso may also see a winter storm beginning Wednesday, according to forecasts. Each severe weather crisis might bring panic of losing power, recalling the February 2021 grid failure that killed hundreds and left millions without electricity and water for days. So far, the state's...
