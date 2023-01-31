ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YAHOO!

Sharpton offers message to 5 Black officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols: 'How dare you!'

In his eulogy for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton singled out the five Black Memphis police officers indicted for their roles in Nichols' death. Noting that the alleged crimes took place not far from the Loraine Hotel, where Martin Luther King, Jr., was murdered on April 4, 1968, while waging a protest campaign to try to ensure the safety of Black workers in the city, Sharpton drew a line connecting the legacy of the slain civil rights hero to the killing of Nichols.
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
MEMPHIS, TN

