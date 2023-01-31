In his eulogy for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton singled out the five Black Memphis police officers indicted for their roles in Nichols' death. Noting that the alleged crimes took place not far from the Loraine Hotel, where Martin Luther King, Jr., was murdered on April 4, 1968, while waging a protest campaign to try to ensure the safety of Black workers in the city, Sharpton drew a line connecting the legacy of the slain civil rights hero to the killing of Nichols.

1 DAY AGO