Memphis police chief ran aggressive force similar to Scorpion unit while in Atlanta: report
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis reportedly oversaw a street crime unit in Atlanta that, similar to the now defunct Scorpion unit implicated in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, was eventually disbanded amid public backlash over its aggressive tactics, according to reports. The “Red Dog” unit was a group of about 30 officers at the Atlanta…
Attorney in Tyre Nichols’ case says unreleased footage could help ‘connect all the dots’
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Thursday that additional, unreleased footage related to Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols could “connect all the dots” related to the incident. Memphis officials last week released the graphic video of a group of law enforcement officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month. The video…
Teen alleges beating by same police unit involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More fallout from the beating death of Tyre Nichols as a teenager comes forward and says he, too, was beaten by members of the shuttered SCORPION unit involved in Nichols’ death. His attorney said the world needs to hear his story. The teenager tells a...
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
19-year-old recalls encounter with MPD’s SCORPION Unit months before Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes prefers not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, but he […]
Tyre Nichols Death: Up To 20 Hours Of Police Footage Has Yet To Be Released
Up to 20 hours of footage capturing the events surrounding the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols has yet to be released, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy said.
Tyre Nichols death: Former Memphis officer criticizes cops, first responders
A former Memphis police officer is gaining attention online after calling out the cops, paramedics and others who were on the scene of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month, according to WHBQ-TV.
Tyre Nichols’ mom on scene after Memphis beating that led to murder charges against 5 cops: incident report
A Memphis police report appears to contradict evidence shown on video of the Tyre Nichols slaying and states that officers spoke with his mother on scene.
MPD officer shot, man shot and killed at White Station Library, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is extremely critical and another person dead after gunfire at the White Station Library, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked them to investigate due to a person...
Omega Psi Phi Revokes Membership Of Three Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death
"The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct," the statement read.
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Culture within law enforcement cuts across all racial lines says Georgia NAACP President
The death of Tyre Nichols and others at the hands of police, is not a black or white thing, but rather about “accountability among the people who wear blue,” according to Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP.
Sharpton offers message to 5 Black officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols: 'How dare you!'
In his eulogy for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton singled out the five Black Memphis police officers indicted for their roles in Nichols' death. Noting that the alleged crimes took place not far from the Loraine Hotel, where Martin Luther King, Jr., was murdered on April 4, 1968, while waging a protest campaign to try to ensure the safety of Black workers in the city, Sharpton drew a line connecting the legacy of the slain civil rights hero to the killing of Nichols.
Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.
‘Killing our babies for nothin’: Tyre Nichols’ grandma says she saw fear in his eyes during beating
Johnie Huneycutt, who lives here in metro Atlanta, remembers Tyre as a lovely person who loved skateboarding.
The EMTs dispatched to help Tyre Nichols after he was beat and pepper-sprayed have been fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department
Tyre Nichols, who was injured on Jan. 7 by several officers, died from his injuries three days later.
5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
