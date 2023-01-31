ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Suspicious Incidents At The Dallas Zoo In One Month

A Lot Of Wild Things Keep Happening At The Dallas Zoo Over The Last Few Weeks And Folks Are Trying To Figure Out What's Going On. The Dallas Zoo is known as one of the top Zoos in the Country but over the last few weeks, lots of weird and suspicious things have been happening including animals escaping their enclosures, and the mysterious deaths of other animals.
WATCH: SUV Crashes Into Diners At Texas Restaurant, 4 Injured

Horrifying Security Footage Has Come Out Of An Incident That Happened At North Dallas Restaurant. Imagine you and your family out enjoying a lovely dinner at a nice restaurant as you're enjoying your food and each other's company, out of nowhere, a vehicle crashes into your table while you're still sitting there. Its almost unthinkable and unimaginable but that's just what happened Thursday night at a Texas restaurant to a group of unsuspecting diners.
